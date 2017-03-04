Pirates Harrison will play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Three days ago, second baseman Josh Harrison saw Jim Leyland on the field before the Pirates played the Detroit Tigers.

“I shook his hand and gave him a hug,” Harrison said. “I didn't know that wouldn't be the last time I'll be seeing him.”

They will be reunited this week when Harrison reports to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. Leyland will manage the team, which also includes Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Harrison was named to the team on Saturday in place of St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter, who's out with a sore back.

Harrison got the news on Friday via a call from MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre.

“It's an extreme honor,” Harrison said. “I'm definitely excited to put on the colors and play with the rest of the guys.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.