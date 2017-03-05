Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Top prospect Meadows to get long look during World Baseball Classic
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 7:40 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows takes his hat and glove from right fielder Andrew McCutchen during a game against the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows tracks down a ball in front of the outfield wall during a game against the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows works out in center field at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 10 minutes ago

TAMPA — Outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Austin Meadows were in the lineup together for three of the Pirates' first four Grapefruit League games this spring.

If that had happened a year ago, McCutchen would have been in center field and Meadows in right. However, management in January decided it's time for McCutchen to shift to a corner spot.

That is how Meadows, the club's top-rated minor leaguer, wound up in center field being flanked by a former National League MVP.

Meadows was a first-round pick in 2013, and his signing bonus made him a multi-millionaire a few weeks after he turned 18 years old. Yet, being able to hang out with McCutchen during spring training left him awestruck.

“It's pretty special,” Meadows said. “I grew up watching (McCutchen) and cheering for him. To be honest, he was one of my favorite players growing up. It's cool to be here, having this experience with him. Even warming up with him is an honor.”

During a game last week, McCutchen pulled Meadows aside in the dugout to pass on some info about the opposing pitcher and talk about outfield positioning.

“It's definitely helpful to watch how (veteran players) go about their days,” Meadows said.

However, Meadows and the Pirates' other young outfielders won't have that resource for the next two or three weeks. The entire starting outfield — McCutchen, left fielder Gregory Polanco and center fielder Starling Marte — left camp Sunday to play in the World Baseball Classic.

Minor leaguers Jose Osuna (who also plays first base), Barrett Barnes (the 45th overall pick in 2012) and Danny Ortiz will get ample playing time.

Manager Clint Hurdle also plans to give versatile infielders Alen Hanson, Chris Bostic, Adam Frazier and perhaps even Max Moroff some chances in the outfield.

“We believe we've got the manpower,” Hurdle said. “We look forward to seeing what they can do with the opportunities.”

Until the veterans return, Meadows will be the most recognizable face in the outfield.

“I'm definitely looking forward to the at-bats and the experience,” Meadows said. “The main goal is to stay healthy and take care of my body.”

A year ago, Frazier fractured his orbital bone when a ball hit him in the face while he was playing catch in minor league spring training camp. In July, a strained hamstring forced him onto the disabled list and kept him from appearing in the Futures Game.

“One thing he's had the opportunity to get better at is patience,” Hurdle said. “I think it keeps him in a good place when he's on the field.”

Meadows played in 87 games, splitting his time between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. For the year, he batted .266 with 12 homers, 17 stolen bases and an .869 OPS.

“That experience wasn't fun, but it made me realize not to take things for granted and to take care of my body,” Meadows said. “I have to stay on top of everything, even things like fundamental stretching.”

After coming out of a recent game against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Meadows spent about 15 minutes stretching his legs on the clubhouse floor.

Meadows is ticketed to begin this season with Indy but probably will make his big league debut before the summer is over.

If McCutchen is traded — the Pirates shopped him this past winter — it would clear the way for Meadows' promotion. When he finally makes it to Pittsburgh, though, Meadows won't play in center, as that job belongs to Marte.

On Saturday, Meadows made his first appearance this spring in left field.

“I played there a lot in high school, so it's really no problem,” Meadows said.

Hurdle indicated Meadows will be in left a few more times this spring while McCutchen is with Team USA — and maybe in the majors, too.

“Down the road sometime, maybe left field is an option,” Hurdle said.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.