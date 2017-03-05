Top prospect Meadows to get long look during World Baseball Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TAMPA — Outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Austin Meadows were in the lineup together for three of the Pirates' first four Grapefruit League games this spring.

If that had happened a year ago, McCutchen would have been in center field and Meadows in right. However, management in January decided it's time for McCutchen to shift to a corner spot.

That is how Meadows, the club's top-rated minor leaguer, wound up in center field being flanked by a former National League MVP.

Meadows was a first-round pick in 2013, and his signing bonus made him a multi-millionaire a few weeks after he turned 18 years old. Yet, being able to hang out with McCutchen during spring training left him awestruck.

“It's pretty special,” Meadows said. “I grew up watching (McCutchen) and cheering for him. To be honest, he was one of my favorite players growing up. It's cool to be here, having this experience with him. Even warming up with him is an honor.”

During a game last week, McCutchen pulled Meadows aside in the dugout to pass on some info about the opposing pitcher and talk about outfield positioning.

“It's definitely helpful to watch how (veteran players) go about their days,” Meadows said.

However, Meadows and the Pirates' other young outfielders won't have that resource for the next two or three weeks. The entire starting outfield — McCutchen, left fielder Gregory Polanco and center fielder Starling Marte — left camp Sunday to play in the World Baseball Classic.

Minor leaguers Jose Osuna (who also plays first base), Barrett Barnes (the 45th overall pick in 2012) and Danny Ortiz will get ample playing time.

Manager Clint Hurdle also plans to give versatile infielders Alen Hanson, Chris Bostic, Adam Frazier and perhaps even Max Moroff some chances in the outfield.

“We believe we've got the manpower,” Hurdle said. “We look forward to seeing what they can do with the opportunities.”

Until the veterans return, Meadows will be the most recognizable face in the outfield.

“I'm definitely looking forward to the at-bats and the experience,” Meadows said. “The main goal is to stay healthy and take care of my body.”

A year ago, Frazier fractured his orbital bone when a ball hit him in the face while he was playing catch in minor league spring training camp. In July, a strained hamstring forced him onto the disabled list and kept him from appearing in the Futures Game.

“One thing he's had the opportunity to get better at is patience,” Hurdle said. “I think it keeps him in a good place when he's on the field.”

Meadows played in 87 games, splitting his time between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. For the year, he batted .266 with 12 homers, 17 stolen bases and an .869 OPS.

“That experience wasn't fun, but it made me realize not to take things for granted and to take care of my body,” Meadows said. “I have to stay on top of everything, even things like fundamental stretching.”

After coming out of a recent game against the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Meadows spent about 15 minutes stretching his legs on the clubhouse floor.

Meadows is ticketed to begin this season with Indy but probably will make his big league debut before the summer is over.

If McCutchen is traded — the Pirates shopped him this past winter — it would clear the way for Meadows' promotion. When he finally makes it to Pittsburgh, though, Meadows won't play in center, as that job belongs to Marte.

On Saturday, Meadows made his first appearance this spring in left field.

“I played there a lot in high school, so it's really no problem,” Meadows said.

Hurdle indicated Meadows will be in left a few more times this spring while McCutchen is with Team USA — and maybe in the majors, too.

“Down the road sometime, maybe left field is an option,” Hurdle said.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.