Report: Kang gets suspended sentence
Updated 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. — Jung Ho Kang will be able to join the Pirates in spring training this month after a court in South Korea on Thursday gave him a suspended sentence for drunk driving, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Kang was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Seoul Central District Court for fleeing the scene of a DUI incident Dec. 2. The court suspended Kang's penalty for two years.
A Pirates spokesman said the team did not have any immediate comment on the outcome Kang's case. Kang's agent, Alan Nero, was not available for comment. This was Kang's third DUI arrest. The first two happened before he signed a four-year, $11 million contract with the Pirates in January 2015.
The Pirates will wrap up their spring training camp in four weeks. The season-opener is April 3 at the Boston Red Sox. It's not yet clear when Kang will be able to report to training camp. The Pirates and MLB have not yet said whether he will be disciplined.