Pirates

Coonelly: Pirates withholding decision on possible Kang punishment
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang watches his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at PNC Park.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates president Frank Coonelly on Friday said the team will withhold a decision on whether to discipline third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who received a suspended sentence from a South Korean court on a drunken driving charge.

Late Thursday night, Kang was sentenced to eight months in prison by Seoul Central District Court for fleeing the scene of a DUI incident on Dec. 2. The court suspended Kang's sentence for two years.

Kang is working to acquire a visa so he can attend spring training camp. It is still unclear when Kang will rejoin the team.

Coonelly said the Pirates will have a “serious discussion” with Kang about the DUI conviction — his third since 2009.

“We will withhold judgment on what club discipline, if any, is appropriate until we have had an opportunity to have that discussion,” Coonelly said in a prepared statement. “Regardless of our decision on the disciplinary issue, we will do everything that we can as an organization to assist Jung Ho as he works to change his behavior and grow into the man that we know he can be.”

Kang's agent, Alan Nero, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Pirates will wrap up their spring training camp in four weeks. The season-opener is April 3 against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

