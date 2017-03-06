Spring training breakdown: Pirates 13, Yankees 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tuesday's game

vs. Braves

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Braves starter: LHP Jaime Garcia

Pirates starter: RHP Travis Williams

TV: Root Sports

Monday's result

Pirates 13, Yankees 1

Conga line: The Pirates strung together four straight hits off RHP Bryan Mitchell in the second inning. David Freese, Elias Diaz and Chris Bostick each singled and scored. Austin Meadows hit a two-run double. Barrett Barnes had a run-scoring groundout.

A little wild: In the third, RHP Ivan Nova threw two wild pitches and made two errors. The mess cost the Pirates just one run, though, as Brett Gardner reached on an errant throw, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Jacoby Ellsbury's grounder.

Going deep: Jordy Mercer homered onto the boardwalk beyond the left-field wall. The solo shot was Mercer's second home run.

Whiff: Felipe Rivero struck out the side in the sixth. Starlin Castro and Chase Headley went down swinging. Greg Bird took a called strike three.

Big hit: Casey Hughston hit a three-run double to left in the seventh. The Pirates drafted Hughston in the third round (96th overall) out of Alabama in 2015.

— Rob Biertempfel