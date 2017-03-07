Spring training breakdown: Pirates 6, Braves 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wednesday's game

vs. Dominican Republic

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Dominican Republic starter: RHP Wily Peralta

Pirates starter: RHP Gerrit Cole

Monday's result

Pirates 6, Braves 3

Ouch: The ball caromed over the screen behind home place when RHP Trevor Williams plunked Atlanta's Brandon Phillips on the hand with an 0-2 pitch. As he trotted to first base, Phillips appeared to accept Williams' apology by extending his arm.

Big swing: Austin Meadows hit his first homer, a two-run shot to left off LHP Jaime Garcia in the first inning.

Lots of traffic: Williams worked 2 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed six of the 12 batters he faced to reach base.

Skipper returns: Clint Hurdle rejoined the team after missing the previous two games to attend a funeral.

Ill wind: Meadows made his first start in RF and had some trouble with the swirling wind in the third inning. He got turned around on Anthony Recker's fly ball, which dropped for an RBI double.

Robbed: CF Emilio Bonifacio took an extra-base hit away from Phil Gosselin with a fine running catch in the third. Gosselin, who was halfway to second when Bonifacio hauled in the ball, stopped and shook his head.

Great grab: SS Kevin Newman made a fantastic backhanded catch in shallow left field while running with his back toward home plate.