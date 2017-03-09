Pirates 'home' game in Williamsport vs. Cardinals set for August

It's official: the Pirates are moving an August home game about 200 miles to the northeast.

Major League Baseball announced the “MLB Little League Classic” Thursday morning, scheduled for Aug. 20 for BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., during the annual Little League World Series. The Pirates will “host” the St. Louis Cardinals in an ESPN-televised “Sunday Night Baseball” game.

Word of the game had leaked earlier this week.

“We could not be more excited to play in Williamsport in front of thousands of enthusiastic Little League players and their families,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a prepared statement. “It is sure to be a rewarding experience for our players and staff, and I am sure it will bring back many fond memories of playing youth baseball. This game speaks to the commissioner's commitment to the growth of the game and our collective outreach to the next generation of baseball players and fans.”

Fans with tickets to the Aug. 20 game will not be able to use them in Williamsport. They have two options: requesting a full refund via email (ticketservices@pirates.com) by March 31, or an “exchange option” in which tickets can be acquired to any other “Black or White”-designated Pirates home game in addition to the value of the tickets purchased in PNC Park food/beverage credit.

Little League International is based in Williamsport; BB&T Ballpark is the home field for the Class A Williamsport Crosscutters, a former affiliate of the Pirates (relievers Tony Watson and Jared Hughes began their professional careers in Williamsport).

Early in the day, Pirates and Cardinals players will attend Little League games, and the Littler Leaguers will be in the crowd at the major-league game that evening.

“The ‘MLB Little League Classic' exemplifies our entire sport's commitment to building a stronger connection between young people and the national pastime,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Our players will honor the great tradition of the Little League World Series and create lifelong memories for the Little Leaguers, their families and the city of Williamsport.”

No current Pirates played in the Little League World Series; two Cardinals (Lance Lynn and Randal Grichuk) have.

As part of the announcement, the Pirates noted that the Aug. 19 game at PNC Park with Cardinals was pushed up to start at 4:05 p.m. to help account for the travel.