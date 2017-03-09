Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 10, Rays 8
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Barrett Barnes plays in left field during a game against the Rays Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Friday's game

vs. Rays

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Opp. name starter: RHP Matt Andriese

Pirates starter: RHP Drew Hutchison

Thursday's result

Pirates 10, Rays 8

Running into outs: Alen Hanson has been considered the organization's fastest baserunner for several years — but that isn't translating to a solid base-stealing percentage. Hanson, who was caught on 16 of 54 attempts between Triple-A and the majors last season, fell to 0-for-3 on steals this spring after being gunned down by Rays catcher Luke Maile to end the top of the first inning.

Trouble tracking: Despite having played only two games (nine total innings) in his professional career in center field, the Pirates are giving Chris Bostick a look at the position. He started there Thursday. The first Tampa Bay batter of the game, Logan Morrison, drilled a fly ball high and deep to the warning track in front of the 414-foot wall in center at Charlotte Sports Park. He ended up with a double. The Pirates do not have a true outfielder on their 40-man roster outside of their three established starters.

Kuhl is cool: After that Morrison at-bat, however, Kuhl settled in and — particularly in the second of his three innings — his sinker was sinking (six groundball outs, one flyball out). Two walks hurt, however. “I kind of had too much run going on with my 2-seamer,” Kuhl said. “Trying to force a little more action. It kind of went a little awry on me, but (all the pitches) felt good ... I feel real good physically.”

Hard hits from who?: With six of their eight regular starting position players currently unavailable, when the Pirates leave Josh Bell, John Jaso and Jordy Mercer off the travel roster (like they did Thursday), it gives their lineup a split-squad, “B game” feel. Other than starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, utility types Adam Frazier and Phil Gosselin were perhaps the only opening-day, 25-man roster players to hit. Still, Jose Osuna, Elias Diaz, Danny Ortiz and Barrett Barnes all made strong contact off of well-regarded Rays starter Blake Snell for hard-struck hits during the Pirates' two-run second.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.