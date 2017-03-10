Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Hutchison makes strong case to become No. 5 starter
Chris Adamski | Friday, March 10, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Drew Hutchison delivers during the first inning against the Rays Friday, March 10, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Jose Osuna breaks his bat on a fly out during the fourth inning against the Rays Friday, March 10, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Joey Terdoslavich is tagged out as he tries to score on a sacrifice fly against the Rays Friday, March 10, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 4 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Appearing for the third time in Grapefruit League play, Drew Hutchison on Friday made his first start of the spring.

He's making the case that he'll be starting games for the Pirates come April, too.

Hutchison, purportedly battling Steven Brault and Trevor Williams to be the Pirates' No. 5 starter, acquitted himself well in becoming the first Pirates pitcher to go four innings this spring during a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I thought it was a good day, productive,” Hutchison said after allowing one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings. “I was able to really get my fastball going and get into a good rhythm.”

“Drew hit spots,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I saw him attack the zone. He used his fastball down, and he used it up — with intent when he wanted to. He threw a few cutters. The slider had good shape. That's the guy that we have seen have some success.”

Spring statistics, of course, tell only a fraction of the story. But Hutchison has allowed just nine baserunners (six hits, three walks) with nine strikeouts in nine innings. Armed with a $2.3 million salary — and with being known as the lone compensation in a deal that sent two prospects and last season's opening-day starter away to Toronto last August — Hutchison holds advantages in his battle with Brault and Williams.

Pitching coach Ray Searage said during his first spring training working with Hutchison, he's “tweaked just a couple things — not major stuff, not major stuff at all — but just get him so things can flow more easily and be more consistent.”

“He kept himself in very good shape over the winter,” Hurdle said. “Showed up at minicamps, showed up early. He wants to get some things done, wants to re-establish himself at the major league level. So it's fun to watch him have the opportunity to go out and compete.”

Sacrificial pitchers

The Pirates had three sacrifices Friday — and for the second time in three days, their starting pitcher laid down a successful bunt. Hutchison advanced Eury Perez in the fourth.

“Our (pitchers) work very hard at this,” Hurdle said. “When they're not pitching they are set up with execution games, handling the bat, the bunt, the slug bunt, to do all those things. So it doesn't surprise us when they get it done. They take a lot of pride in it — we actually keep score and have some healthy competition back there. He expected to get it down, and he did.”

Around the horn

Seven players from the Pirates' big league camp took part in the Bradenton Marauders' championship ring ceremony taking place on the field at LECOM Park 30 minutes before Thursday's first pitch. Class High-A Bradenton won its first Florida State League championship last season. ... Reliever Jared Hughes was named part of the advisory board for the Taylor Hooten Foundation for advocacy against appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs by the youth of America. Hughes is one of 32 major leaguers on the board, which was formed in 2014.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.