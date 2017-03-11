Pirates place Jung Ho Kang on restricted list

SARASOTA, Fla. – Pirates president Frank Coonelly said the organization's decision to put Jung Ho Kang on the restricted list “is neither a statement of pessimism or optimism” that the erstwhile third baseman will be ready to play by opening day.

“It's really a procedural matter to put him on the restricted list at this point,” Coonelly said before the Pirates played the Orioles in Grapefruit League play Saturday afternoon. “He's beyond the point of the mandatory reporting date of spring training. It provides us with some flexibility.”

Kang remains in his native South Korea while issues are resolved associated with acquiring a visa into the United States. The delay is a result of an eighth-month suspended prison sentence given to Kang on March 3 for fleeing the scene of a DUI incident Dec. 2. The Seoul Central District Court suspended Kang's penalty for two years.

An industry source said Kang is “hopeful” the issues with getting visa approval can be resolved next week. Coonelly would not indicate a timetable.

“It's become complicated as a result of the criminal matter,” Coonelly said. “So (there's) no further update on that topic, and no firm date by which we know that he can travel to the United States. We're still working cooperatively with Jung Ho, his (agent) and his legal representatives, trying to secure the visa to travel into the States.”

Opening Day for the Pirates is in less than 3 ½ weeks – April 3 in Boston. Veteran David Freese is the starting third baseman in Kang's absence. The 29-year-old Kang had 21 home runs last season in just 370 plate appearances _ only Andrew McCutchen (24) and Gregory Polanco (22) had more home runs all season.

Kang's DUI arrest was his third in Korea. Coonelly on Saturday reiterated his position expressed earlier this month that the organization would withhold judgment on any discipline it might or might not levy on Kang.

“Still no conclusions,” Coonelly said. “We still want to sit down and talk with Jung Ho, face-to-face, before making any determinations on discipline.”

Placing a player on the restricted list is not, in itself, a punitive measure – although Coonelly said that those on the list during the regular season are not paid (no players collect salary during spring training).

Putting Kang on the restricted list could signal the Pirates are preparing to add a veteran. It cleared a roster spot – players on the restricted list do not count on either the 25- or 40-man rosters – and the Pirates do not have a true fourth outfielder on their roster