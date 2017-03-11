Pirates place Jung Ho Kang on restricted list

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pirates have placed Jung Ho Kang on the restricted list as they await the Korean third baseman's arrival in the U.S., according to Major League Baseball's official transaction wire.

Kang on March 3 was given an eighth-month suspended prison sentence by the Seoul Central District Court for fleeing the scene of a DUI incident Dec. 2. The court suspended Kang's penalty for two years. Later that day, the Pirates – via a statement attributed to team president Frank Coonelly – said they were going to work with Kang and his representatives to secure a work visa.

Placing a player on the restricted list is not a punitive measure; players on the restricted list do not count on either the 25- or 40-man rosters, and they are eligible to be paid during their time on the list. The Pirates do not have a true fourth outfielder on their roster and could be clearing space to add a veteran.

An industry source said Kang is “hopeful” the issues with getting visa approval can be resolved next week and that Kang will be able to report to Bradenton soon thereafter.

Opening Day for the Pirates is in less than 3 ½ weeks – April 3 in Boston. Veteran David Freese is the starting third baseman in Kang's absence.

Kang's DUI arrest was his third in Korea.