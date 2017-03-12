Pirates notebook: Pitcher Williams gives up social life for Lent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The fifth spring outing for Trevor Williams came on the 28th day of Pirates' spring training.

And on the 12th day of his Twitter blackout.

Williams, a righthander hoping to win the fifth starter's job, gave up social media for Lent.

“The first few days were tough because … I spend (so) much time on it mindlessly,” Williams said Sunday after three mostly effective innings against the Twins.

“Lent is great time for me to focus on my spirituality, and it's been awesome.”

Williams was joined by his wife in giving up social media for 40 days. The often-entertaining @MeLlamoTrevor feed has been dark since Feb. 28, and, instead of tweeting or posting to Instagram, he spends time reading the bible or doing his devotions.

Still, don't think he doesn't suffer withdrawal symptoms.

“I kind of live vicariously through (roommate and teammate Steven Brault),” Williams said. “The other night, I think he posted a picture of us eating pizza. So I said, ‘You've got to do this. You've got to say that.' But other than that it's been great for me.”

What was also great for Williams on Sunday was not walking anyone, which was one of his “micro-goals” for the appearance. A smacked double by Matt Hague followed by a long home run to Daniel Palka were the lone warts.

“I like the fact that his fastball command was sharp today,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I like the fact that he didn't walk anybody he got some swings and misses.”

Brault keeps pace

Brault, competing with Williams and Drew Hutchison for a rotation spot, pitched the fourth-through-sixth innings and was so efficient (38 pitches) he went to the bullpen for a simulated inning.

The first two batters he faced reached base (Hague doubled and Palka walked), but Brault retired nine of the final 10 he faced. Hague got him again for a two-out double in the sixth.

“I felt pretty good. It felt efficient,” Brault said. “Throwing strikes — that's what I went in wanting to do. The slider didn't quite have the bite, but other than that, I felt pretty good.”

“I like the way that he worked quick. The tempo was good,” Hurdle said. “After the first two hitters, I thought he got in a real nice rhythm, throwing strikes, challenging hitters. I thought he was very aggressive out there.”

‘Vogey' returns

Former Pirates pitcher Ryan Vogelsong is competing for the Twins' No. 5 starter job and might have an edge after Minnesota starter Trevor May was diagnosed this week a possibly season-ending elbow injury.

In his first spring start, Vogelsong was satisfied with his work over 2 1⁄ 3 innings against the Pirates. A nonroster invitee, the righthander turns 40 in July but said he didn't want his career to end after last season's scary injury while with the Pirates.

Vogelsong's was hit in the face by a pitch last May.

“I feel like I can still get big-league hitters out,” he said. “I'm a pretty honest person with myself, and if I didn't think I could, I wouldn't be here.”

Asked if it was good to see some old Pirates friends, Vogelsong deadpanned, “No, I don't like any of them,” before clarifying he was joking.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.