Pirates

Pirates send prospects Newman, Kingham to minor-league camp
Chris Adamski | Monday, March 13, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

BRADENTON, Fla. – Former first-round pick Kevin Newman and one of the organization's top pitching prospects, Nick Kingham, were among six players sent to the Pirates' minor league camp Monday morning.

The 6-foot-6 Kingham, ranked the No. 9 prospect in the organization by MLB.com, joined fellow right-handed starter Clay Holmes as players on the 40-man roster who were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Joining Newman in being reassigned to minor-league camp were left-hander Cody Dickson, right-hander Tyler Eppler and catcher Jin-De Jhang.

The moves were not unexpected, as scarce innings are available for players – particularly starting pitchers – to get ready for the regular season that begins three weeks from Monday. The Pirates already have seven starters assured or vying for the five spots in their major-league rotation.

"Really, with each of the pitchers, none of them did anything to deserve getting sent out of camp; it just became a matter of innings," general manager Neal Huntington said. "Guys that are in competition to make our major league team (need those innings). And even with Kevin to an extent, (we're) just out of innings at shortstop for him."

While five regulars taking part in the World Baseball Classic and starting third baseman Jung Ho Kang stuck in Korea because of visa issues, starting shortstop Jordy Mercer is the rare regular with the team in Bradenton, limiting opportunities for Newman behind a crowded middle infielders group.

Newman has zoomed through four levels of the system in the season-and-a-half since being drafted in 2015. He was hitting .389 in 18 Grapefruit League at bats. He's the organization's No. 5-ranked prospect, per MLB.com and Baseball America. Newman, 23, hit .366/.428/.494 at High-A Bradenton early in 2016 to earn a promotion to Double-A Altoona, where he hit .288/.361/.378.

"We are excited about where he is, excited about some of the things he did for us last year and some of the things he showed us in spring training," Huntington said. "And we are looking forward to his continued growth and development offensively and defensively. We gave him some things to work on."

Kingham was a fourth-round pick in 2010 and had a 3.04 ERA for Double-A Altoona in 2014 but had Tommy John surgery early in 2015, keeping him out of action 14 months. He declared himself completely healthy this spring.

"My stuff feels good; maybe a little normal spring inconsistency, but everything has been getting better and better every time I take the mound," Kingham said.

"I'm going to go down there and get ready like I would for a normal rotation."

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman was sent to minor league camp in the first round of cuts today in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers during the fifth inning of a game against the Blue Jays Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium in Dunedin, Fla.
