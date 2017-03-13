Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Newcomer Gosselin a valuable fill-in for Pirates
Chris Adamski | Monday, March 13, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Phil Gosselin singles during the first inning against the Braves Monday, March 13, 2017, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Phil Gosselin bats during the first inning against the Braves Monday, March 13, 2017, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Phil Gosselin watches his base hit during the second inning against the Braves Monday, March 13, 2017, at Champion Stadium in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Updated 9 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Phil Gosselin terms it as “fun” to come to the ballpark each day and play a different position.

You know what's more fun? Getting hits virtually every day while doing it.

The Pirates' newest acquisition has been having plenty of fun these days.

“He's a valuable guy to have on your team,” manager Clint Hurdle said of Gosselin, who has started at all four infield spots this spring. “He's swung the bat very clean since he's been here. He's had good at-bats, good looks at the plate.”

Gosselin went 3 for 4 against the Braves on Monday, and it easily could have been 4 for 4. His lone out came on a line drive to short in the fourth.

The afternoon raised his average to .400 this spring, he appears to be a lock to make the Pirates' opening-day roster.

Not bad for a guy who was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks — who lost 93 games last season — days before he was expecting to report to spring training last month.

But the Pirates wanted Gosselin enough that they sent Frank Duncan, a 25-year-old who had a 2.33 ERA in 20 starts for Triple-A Indianapolis last season, to Arizona for him. The Pirates also had to clear a 40-man roster spot to make room for Gosselin.

In short, he was coveted as the organization's latest super-utilityman.

“I definitely embrace it,” said Gosselin, who has played in 216 games over parts of four seasons with Atlanta and Arizona. “It's fun playing different spots and being able to help the team in different ways. If certain guys need a day off or getting double switched into certain positions and stuff, whatever it might be, I enjoy it and it keeps things fresh and new, working on different positions every day.”

So far this spring, Gosselin has started three games each at second base and shortstop, two at third base, another game in which he played five innings at shortstop, and even a start at first.

First base?

“He had made mention to us that he played first for the Diamondbacks,” Hurdle said with a wide smile. “I said, ‘You mean the two games that (All-Star Paul) Goldschmidt doesn't play every year? And he goes, ‘Yeah you're right.'

“But he went over there, and he looks comfortable there. He has played there before, and we will get him opportunities at first. But the dependability factor there is he is comfortable moving around. Shortstop would probably be the most challenging with the range and the skillset. But if you can be dependable and put away the outs and balls that are hit to you and go to second, go to third, go to first? A good guy to have.”

First base (six games) was one of five positions Gosselin played last season. He mostly has been a second baseman or third baseman in the pros, though he does have 42 games of professional experience in the outfield. Gosselin mostly played second base and outfield in college at Virginia, where he set the school record for hits in a season with 100.

A fifth-round pick of the Braves in 2010, Gosselin has a .718 OPS over 460 at-bats in the majors.

“He's making himself available for us,” Pirates infield instructor and first-base coach Joey Cora said. “He swings the bat, obviously, and he can run. He showed he can bring playing first base to the table along with second, short and third.

“He's making himself valuable to Clint, to be on the team and to help us win games.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.