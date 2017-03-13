Spring training breakdown: Braves 7, Pirates 6

tuesday's game

vs. Orioles

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Opp. name starter: RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

Pirates starter: RHP Jameson Taillon

monday's result

Braves 7, Pirates 6

Glasnow drama: Five days after allowing six runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings of a game against the Dominican Republic, Tyler Glasnow was charged with five runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings Monday. But the right-hander retired six consecutive leading into a poor third inning (which contained all but one of the Braves' hits). Another positive? Just one walk. Glasnow walked four Dominican players in one inning in his last outing. The excellent control and the number of Braves hits at least partially can be attributed to Glasnow's instructions to throw almost exclusively fastballs. Glasnow said he “maybe threw five offspeed pitches.” The fastball was clocked most often at 94 mph, and 34 of Glasnow's 53 pitches were strikes. Two of the six hits off him were sawed-off bloopers. “Especially the second time through the lineup when you know a fastball is coming, it's going to be easier to get hit,” said Glasnow , who also was charged with a balk. “But I stuck to a gameplan and established (the fastballs) in the zone for strikes, at least. It was a little over the middle, but ...” Manager Clint Hurdle remained upbeat on Glasnow's future, but he offered this about the 23-year-old's explanation of his outing: “(Pitching coach Ray Searage) wanted him to go in there with a gameplan to follow. And the gameplan was fine for two innings — so now when the gameplan doesn't work, where do you go with that? Do you point the finger at Ray for the gameplan? Or do you look at the execution of the pitches and where they ended up? I know what we're looking at.”

Oops: The Pirates should have scored a couple go-ahead runs in the top of the ninth inning when Alen Hanson hit a ball that hit high off the wall in left-center that likely would have been a triple if nobody was on. Instead, Hanson ended up with a 390-foot single when he was tagged while frantically running back to first. When Hanson got to second, Eury Perez was standing there — because minor leaguer Hunter Owen inexplicably was tagging at second base by standing on it when the ball hit the wall. So what should have been a two-run extra-base hit instead left the Pirates with an out and runners on second and third. “You can't tag on that ball. You've got to be down the line ...” Hurdle said. “You've got some young men out there who are learning some things. And on the first-base line, we need to make a better read with our runner Hanson. He's got to be stopped. There's a runner on second base — the first runner, you gotta mirror the first runner. The second runner mirrored that first runner. Right or wrong, whatever that first runner does, you gotta mirror that, and it's kind of like dominoes after that.”

Only happy when it ... : After a rain-free Grapefruit League schedule of games so far, a drizzle fell at Champion Stadium beginning in the fourth inning and continuing largely for the remainder of the contest. In just one short period of the cool day in Orlando did the precipitation come close to threatening the game.

— Chris Adamski