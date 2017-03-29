Q&A with Pirates general manager Neal Huntington

Around the time “hope and change” was becoming a hip political slogan, Neal Huntington brought those words into the lexicon of the Pirates' front office.

“We will systematically work to change the culture of this organization and to return it to a consistent winner for the city of Pittsburgh,” Huntington said after being hired as general manager Sept. 25, 2007.

As Huntington begins his 10th season, his message remains the same.

There was a melancholia that shrouded the franchise for two decades — epitomized by the “Welcome to hell” greeting a veteran Pirate once gave to a guy who had just been traded to the team. That sour mood was snapped by three straight winning seasons from 2013-15.

Under Huntington, the Pirates have invested heavily in player development and have been at the leading edge of analytics. The restocked farm system has been ranked the best in the game. Several of Huntington's lieutenants have been recruited for prominent roles with other clubs.

Yet, the 2013 wild-card win over the Cincinnati Reds is the Pirates' only significant postseason victory of the Huntington era. There remains work to be done.

At the outset of the 2017 season, Huntington looked back on his time with the Pirates during a one-on-one with Tribune-Review beat writer Rob Biertempfel.

Trib: When you started this job, how much of your plan for how to build and run the club was already in place? And how much has it morphed over the years?

Huntington: A lot of it was conceptualized before we came in the door. After talking with Bob (Nutting) and Frank (Coonelly), we bought into the concept of let's see what the 2008 club could do. They'd done a nice job (in 2007) and appeared to be ready to take the next step forward. There were some established position players, although most of them were approaching free agency. There wasn't much in the farm system other than (Andrew) McCutchen, (Neil) Walker and Brad Lincoln. We knew we were going to have to invest heavily in the draft and in the international market. We knew there needed to be some changeover in personnel and some changes in systems and structures.

Unfortunately, 2008 did not go well. We were below .500 at the trade deadline, so we made the decision to move those veteran players who were nearing free agency and go full force into talent-accumulation mode.

So much of that first year was about discovering what was good and who was good and who could be part of the future on and off the field. The next phase was talent accumulation, then talent development, then major league team maturation, then “Let's push this thing forward and figure out a way to win a World Series.” So a lot (of the plan) was in place early. We've evaluated and evolved over time, for sure. But conceptually, a lot of it was in place as we walked in the door. Maybe that's part of the reason why Bob and Frank offered me the position.

Trib: When were you able that first week on the job to really evaluate what you had to work with, was the challenge about what you expected?

Huntington: About a week in was when one of my counterparts told me I'd have been better off taking over an expansion franchise because we could have built from scratch. (Laughs)

But, really, there were so many good people in place. I probably was overly critical when I walked in the door. We also knew there needed to be wholesale changes in personnel areas and some strategic areas — certainly, in the analytics area. We needed to pour resources into different place than they'd been invested before. There were good people here, but we knew we needed to add to that group. We knew we needed to make some tough changes.

The one regret I have about my entry is I was overly harsh and overly critical. There were some things I probably should have kept quiet. There were some areas where things were much worse than I anticipated coming in and others were it was better than anticipated.

Trib: How much resistance did you get — maybe more from outside your organization than inside it — about your application of advanced analytics?

Huntington: Fortunately for us, we had people who'd ventured down that path before, and they had success. We worked really hard to blend modern-day analytics and modern-day thought with some old-school, tried-and-true traditions. The challenge became truth over tradition and what worked in the past may not work going forward, what we think is going to work going forward actually is not. Accurate self-evaluation and the ability to take a step back and figure out why something worked or didn't work was important.

There were pioneers on the analytics side of it before we jumped in. It's interesting, that it if you'd asked most people who knew me well when I took the job, they would have said I was more scouting-development oriented. Very quickly upon ramping up our analytics approach, I became known as an analytics guy. That's a good thing, because we want to be a balanced organization — strong old-school baseball, strong in scouting and development, but also strong analytically. We believe we're on the right path.

Trib: What was more challenging: getting through your first amateur draft (when you took Pedro Alvarez in the first round) or learning the process of making trades and signing free agents?

Huntington: One of the things that was a challenge was so much of the staff was inherited. We made a few changes in scouting and in development, but primarily we went with what already was here. It made for some challenges, in terms of evaluating very quickly what type of evaluators and instructors we had. There is no question that by year three of the draft and year three of trading, we had a better comfort level with each of our evaluators and instructors.

The mistakes are mine. I own them. But that's been advice I've given to new GMs — really dig deep on your evaluators and instructors. Maximize their strengths. In hindsight, I don't know if we maximized that.

It was a combination of, that first draft, implementing a system we wanted on the amateur side — and, yes, it's evolved over the years — but also on the pro side, implementing a system we wanted and the types of players we're looking for, not having a really full, strong foundation understanding of what our evaluators and instructors strengths and challenges were because we inherited (them). We tried to implement it very quickly and we made some strides very quickly. It didn't got as well as others. As we shifted into talent-accumulation mode full force, that first and second trade deadlines became important. We weren't giving up All-Star caliber players, but we were giving up good major league players and we were hoping to bring back as much as we could. In some cases, we succeeded. In others, it didn't go the way we believed it was going to go.

Trib: As MLB keeps changing the rules for the draft and free agency, how difficult is it to adapt and keep the same organizational philosophy?

Huntington: Our first four years, we invested more in the draft than anybody, and we doubled and tripled our international (free agent) budget. It allowed us to bring in a lot of very good players. We felt like there were times we were able to get two first round-caliber players or two second- or third-round caliber players because of the amount of money we invested in the draft.

The new system took that away. The better team you are, the smaller your (signing bonus) pool is, and it becomes that much more challenging. We've gone from being able to spend not the top of the international pool but a lot more than we had in the past to the new rules changing the amount we can spend. Now, we have some of the smallest budgets in the international pool over the last three or four years. That's become a challenge.

Even the old system got us. There were multiple picks … that we had drafted in the seventh round or the 18th round with the intent to sign for well above slot. Three years later, they came out as first- or second- or third-round picks. If we had (signed) them, we essentially would have added a whole other draft. That was our intent and our mindset. But the system got us. By the time we could move forward with offers on those types of players, they had shifted their mindset and committed to go to college.

So, while the old system worked for us, there also were some flaws that worked against us. Then the new system completely altered how you go about drafting players and really put a limit on what you can do. We respect why that was done. If more large-market clubs had figured out what the Red Sox and some of the small-market teams had figured out, they probably would have exploited their strengths over the small markets anyway. So the system probably needed to be changed.

We've evolved. Teams do have success finding players late in the first, second, third and fourth rounds. We need to be that team. We need to be a team that has success picking late in the draft because we want to be picking late every year.

Trib: Your first trade came in December 2007, when you sent pitcher Salomon Torres to the Brewers. What did that teach you about the trade process?

Huntington: Our intent was purely to create some money to allow us to attack some other areas. We knew we were taking some risk on the return because Salomon was coming off a not-great year and was owed what at that time was a lot of money for the role he was in. He was a very good major-league pitcher. The call … it's one thing to watch someone else make the call to tell a player he's been traded, and it's another to make that call yourself. I'd made it as a farm director on occasion to a prospect. But until then, I'd never called a major league player.

Salomon loved Pittsburgh, and he was not happy that we traded him. His intent was to finish his career in Pittsburgh, and he made that very clear to me. It was a hard call. You talk about an eye-opener that players do get attached to teammates, fans and situations. He was very unhappy that we traded him.

It's one thing to tell a 21-year-old that you've traded him because he doesn't really know about the world yet and he might not have created relationships with a bunch of different people. But when you trade a grown man and his family's got ties to the city from which you've traded him, it's hard.

Trib: You're signed through 2017 with a club option for next year. What's left for you to do in Pittsburgh and where do you go from here?

Huntington: I love what I do and the people that I get an opportunity I get to do it with. I love the challenges that are inherent in a small market. It's the only thing I've ever known.

In Montreal, we were a small market and working in Dave Dombrowski's legacy, then working with Dan Duquette. What a great learning opportunity.

When I moved to Cleveland, we were a large-revenue team, because local revenues drove the boat at the point in time, but we evolved quickly back into what we were, and that was a small-market team. To learn under Mark Shapiro and learn with Chris Antonetti was an outstanding opportunity.

My goal is to continue to put us in a position to bring a World Series championship here as consistently and frequently as we can. A huge part of my goal is also to help others to reach their goals — to help people become major league managers, farm directors and scouting directors, minor league coordinators and scouting supervisors. That's as much what fuels me as anything because if we do that, that process should create winning baseball in Pittsburgh. I'm still challenged by that every day.

