Looking at Huntington's drafts as Pirates' GM

Neal Huntington's drafts since becoming GM:

2008

First pick: Pedro Alvarez (second overall) signed for a $6 million bonus after a long, unpleasant negotiation process. Alvarez hit 131 homers, but was just as (in)famous for his feeble defensive skills.

Best pick: SS Jordy Mercer (third round) has been an everyday player the past three seasons. He is a reliable (albeit not flashy) defender with a career .257 average and .691 OPS.

Lost pick: Negotiations with RHP Tanner Scheppers (second round) were strained from the outset, and he did not sign. The Rangers took him in the first round in 2009, and he's had a ho-hum career as a reliever.

Others: SS Chase d'Arnaud (fourth round), LHP Justin Wilson (fifth), OF Robbie Grossman (sixth), 3B Matt Hague (ninth).

2009

First pick: C Tony Sanchez (fourth overall) was taken ahead of Mike Leake, A.J. Pollock, Shelby Miller and Mike Trout. Sanchez played in 51 games with the Pirates and hit .259.

Best pick: 2B Brock Holt (ninth round) hit .292 in 24 games as a rookie in 2012. That winter, he was part of a six-player trade with the Red Sox that brought Mark Melancon to Pittsburgh.

Lost pick: RHP Vic Black (first round, supplemental) was the compensation pick for the failure to sign Scheppers. Black pitched in three games for the Pirates, then was traded with Dilson Herrera to the Mets for Marlon Byrd and John Buck.

Wasted pick: RHP Zach Von Rosenberg (sixth round) got a $1.2 million signing bonus, but never climbed higher than High-A Bradenton.

Others: RHP Brooks Pounders (second round), RHP Phil Irwin (21st).

2010

First pick: RHP Jameson Taillon (second overall) was the first pitcher taken in a class that included Drew Pomeranz, Matt Harvey, Chris Sale, Aaron Sanchez and Noah Syndergaard.

Best pick: As a rookie last year, Taillon went 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 starts.

Wasted pick: RHP Stetson Allie (second round) got a $2.25 million bonus and was touted as a power arm with big upside. He went 0-3 with a 7.76 ERA in 17 minor league starts before being switched to a position player.

Others: RHP Nick Kingham (fourth round), RHP Brandon Cumpton (ninth), RHP Jared Lakind (23rd), RHP Casey Sadler (25th).

2011

First pick: RHP Gerrit Cole (first overall) made just 38 starts in the minors before being called up to the Pirates. He's already earned an All-Star bid and will head the rotation this season.

Most aggressive pick: OF Josh Bell was lured from a free ride to the University of Texas by a $5 million bonus, the most ever given to a second-rounder.

Lost pick: OF/INF Trea Turner (20th round) did not sign and instead went to N.C. State. The Padres took him in the first round in 2014, and he's now an emerging standout with the Nationals.

Others: 1B Alex Dickerson (third round), RHP Colten Brewer (fourth), RHP Tyler Glasnow (fifth), RHP Clay Holmes (ninth).

2012

First pick: RHP Mark Appel (eighth overall) turned down an $3.8 million offer and wound up being the only unsigned first-rounder. Facing restrictions on bonuses, the Pirates opted against sweetening their offer

Fast-rising pick: SS Max Moroff (16th round) made his big league debut last July. He could be in line for another callup at some point this year.

Intriguing pick: 3B Eric Wood (sixth round) blossomed last summer at Double-A Altoona and had a power surge in the Arizona Fall League.

Others: OF Barrett Barnes (first, supplemental), RHP Adrian Sampson (fifth), C Jacob Stallings (seventh).

2013

First pick: OF Austin Meadows (ninth overall) has crushed minor league pitching (.300/.368/.480) the past four years. He'll begin this season at Triple-A Indy, but should reach Pittsburgh by September.

Lost pick: C Reese McGuire (second round) was sent to the Blue Jays last summer in the Drew Hutchison trade.

Fast-rising pick: RHP Chad Kuhl joined the Pirates rotation in June and pitched well enough (5-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) to earn first crack at the No. 4 spot this year.

Others: OF JaCoby Jones (third round), SS Adam Frazier (sixth round).

2014

First pick: SS Cole Tucker (24th overall) missed most of 2015 after having shoulder surgery, but came back strong last season.

Lost pick: RHP Trey Supak (second, supplemental) was traded, along with Keon Broxton, in December 2015 to the Brewers for Jason Rogers.

Others: OF Connor Joe (first round, supplemental), RHP Mitch Keller (third), RHP Tyler Eppler (sixth), RHP Frank Duncan (13th).

2015

First pick: SS Kevin Newman (19th overall) is a big-time threat with the bat, but some scouts wonder if he'll eventually move to second or third base.

Others: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (first round, supplemental), SS Kevin Kramer (second)

2016

First pick: 3B Will Craig (22nd overall) was a big bopper at Wake Forest (16 HR, 32 extra-base hits in 275 PA as a junior).

Lost pick: LHP Nick Lodolo (first round, supplemental) did not sign.

Others: RHP Travis MacGregor (second round), SS Stephen Alemais (third).

