MLB preview: Significant Pirates trades of the Huntington era

Looking back at significant trades by Neal Huntington in his time as Pirates general manager.

2007

Dec. 7: Salomon Torres to Brewers for Kevin Roberts and Marino Salas.

This was Huntington's first trade. Torres was a starter, middle reliever and eventually a part-time closer over six seasons with the Pirates. He notched 28 saves for the Brewers in 2008, then retired. In 2008, Roberts pitched at Double-A, and Salas put up an 8.47 ERA in 13 relief outings for the Pirates. Both were gone from the organization by 2009.

2008

July 26: Damaso Marte and Xavier Nady to Yankees for Jeff Karstens, Daniel McCutchen, Ross Ohlendorf and Jose Tabata.

Marte spent three seasons with the Yankees and won a World Series ring in 2009. Nady hung around the majors through 2014 as a bench guy. Karstens, McCutchen and Ohlendorf combined for 44 wins with the Pirates. Tabata never lived up to his hype and eventually became too much of a liability to keep around.

July 31: Jason Bay to Boston Red Sox for Andy LaRoche and Bryan Morris (from Dodgers) and Craig Hansen and Brandon Moss (from Red Sox).

This three-team deal was Huntington's first blockbuster. Bay hit .293 over the rest of 2008 with the Red Sox, then lost his form. LaRoche was given every opportunity to be the everyday third baseman but failed. Moss didn't discover his power stroke until he joined the A's in 2012. Morris was a reliable reliever who ultimately became a trade chip.

Aug. 21: Jose Bautista to the Blue Jays for Robinzon Diaz.

Bautista hit 265 homers in nine seasons with the Blue Jays. Diaz got 135 at-bats over two years with the Pirates.

2009

April 15: Minor leaguers Harvey Garcia and Eric Krebs to the Dodgers for Delwyn Young.

Young had two mediocre seasons with the Pirates, then never played again in the majors.

June 3: Nate McLouth to the Braves for Gorkys Hernandez, Jeff Locke and Charlie Morton.

The best part of this deal for the Pirates was it cleared the way for Andrew McCutchen to reach the majors. Morton and Locke had some good and bad stretches before being sent away.

June 30: Sean Burnett and Nyjer Morgan to the Nationals for Joel Hanrahan and Lastings Milledge.

Burnett became a decent reliever, and Morgan was a speedy outfielder with an outgoing personality. However, the Pirates won this deal simply because Hanrahan became a big-time closer with 82 saves over four seasons.

July 22: Adam LaRoche to the Red Sox for Argenis Diaz and Hunter Strickland.

LaRoche never became the slugger the Pirates hoped for but did finish sixth in the MVP voting in 2012. He retired after the '15 season. Strickland became a key reliever for the Giants, who claimed him off waivers from the Pirates in 2013.

July 29: Freddy Sanchez to the Giants for Tim Alderson.

A former NL batting champ, Sanchez won a World Series ring in 2010. Alderson never made it out of the minors.

July 29: Ian Snell and Jack Wilson to the Mariners for Brett Lorin, Aaron Pribanic, Nathan Adcok, Ronny Cedeno and Jeff Clement.

Neither team got much out of this deal. From a public relations standpoint, it was a clunker for the Pirates. Wilson was a fan favorite. Cedeno often was criticized for a lack of focus, such as when he wore the wrong jersey in the 2010 season finale.

July 30: Tom Gorzelanny and John Grabow to the Cubs for Jose Ascanio, Josh Harrison and Kevin Hart.

Grabow was a solid reliever but was out of the game by 2012. Harrison became a top-notch utilityman and last season was the everyday second baseman.

2010

July 31: Javier Lopez to the Giants for John Bowker and Joe Martinez.

At the time of the trade, Lopez was one of the best lefty relievers in the game. He pitched in 68 games for the Giants in 2016. Bowker and Martinez are both out of baseball.

July 31: Octavio Dotel and cash to the Dodgers for Andrew Lambo and James McDonald.

Dotel's four months in Pittsburgh marked his final stretch as a closer, although he pitched another three seasons. Lambo and McDonald were busts.

Nov. 24: Zach Duke to the Diamondbacks for Cesar Valdez.

Duke put up good numbers over his first five seasons. In 2012, he reinvented himself as a reliever. Valdez spent seven months in the Pirates' system before being sold to the Marlins.

2011

July 30: Aaron Baker to the Orioles for Derrek Lee.

The move was made with an eye toward getting a playoff spot. Although that bid failed, Lee lived up to his end. He played the final 28 games of his career with the Pirates and batted .337 with seven home runs.

2012

Feb. 19: Exicardo Cayones and Diego Moreno to the Yankees for A.J. Burnett.

Huntington has a right to be proud of this one. Burnett wore out his welcome in New York, and the Pirates got him for a pair of low-level minor leaguers. Burnett stabilized the rotation and was a positive influence in the clubhouse.

July 24: Colton Cain, Robbie Grossman and Rudy Owens to the Astros for Wandy Rodriguez.

Although he won only 11 of his 30 starts with the Pirates, Rodriguez gave the rotation a needed boost.

Dec. 26: Joel Hanrahan and Brock Holt to the Red Sox for Ivan De Jesus, Mark Melancon, Stolmy Pimentel and Jerry Sands.

Hanrahan pitched in just nine games for Boston before suffering career-ending arm injuries. Melancon quickly became a dominant closer.

2013

Aug. 27: Dilson Herrera and Vic Black to the Mets for Marlon Byrd, John Buck and cash.

Byrd and (to a lesser degree) Buck played roles in the team's push toward its first postseason berth in 20 years.

Aug. 31: Duke Welker and Alex Presley to the Twins for Justin Morneau.

Morneau wasn't much help down the stretch (.260/.370/.312) and never seemed to fit in the clubhouse.

Dec. 2: Kyle Haynes to the Yankees for Chris Stewart.

A great fit as the No. 2 catcher, Stewart eventually was rewarded with a two-year contract.

2014

June 27: Jason Grilli to the Angels for Ernesto Frieri.

Another case of addition by subtraction. Grilli's departure cleared the way for Melancon to become the full-time closer. Frieri was released Sept. 2.

Dec. 1: Buddy Borden to the Rays for Sean Rodriguez.

Borden is still in the Rays' farm system. Rodriguez became a solid super-utility player and hit 16 homers last season.

2015

Jan. 27: Travis Snider to the Orioles for Stephen Tarpley and Steven Brault.

A no-lose move. Snider eventually was released and re-signed with the Pirates. Brault made his big league debut this past season. Tarpley later was dealt to the Yankees for Ivan Nova.

July 30: JaCoby Jones to the Tigers for Joakim Soria.

Four months after the trade, Jones was suspended 50 games after a failed drug test. Soria pitched well down the stretch as a setup reliever.

July 31: Jose Tabata to the Dodgers for Michael Morse.

Double clunker.

July 31: Adrian Sampson to the Mariners for J.A. Happ.

This one worked out better than anyone could have imagined at the time.

Dec. 9: Neil Walker to the Mets for Jon Niese.

In hindsight, Huntington admitted he should have taken the two minor leaguers the Mets offered instead of Niese. Then again, salary dumps rarely work out well.

Dec. 17: Trey Supak and Keon Broxton to the Brewers for Jason Rogers.

It seemed like a decent gamble at the time, but it has not worked out that way. Broxton started 58 games, batted .242 and stole 23 bases before breaking his wrist late last season. Rogers hit .080 in 32 games, was dropped from the 40-man roster and no longer fits in the Pirates' long-term plans.

2016

Aug. 1: Reese McGuire, Harold Ramirez and Francisco Liriano to the Blue Jays for Drew Hutchison.

Another salary dump, spurred by Liriano's rapid decline. There's still time for Hutchison to develop into a useful starter.

Aug. 1: Stephen Tarpley and Tito Polo to the Yankees for Ivan Nova.