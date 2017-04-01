Trio of new Pirates coaches have work cut out for them

BRADENTON, Fla. — Kimera Bartee never will forget the day early this spring when he packed his belongings for the drive across Bradenton from Pirate City to LECOM Park. It signified that, for the first time as a coach, he'd advanced to the major leagues.

“It was a little emotional,” Bartee said a few weeks later, “to be honest with you.”

For Joey Cora, being promoted to the big league staff was also emotional — but for a different reason.

This season will be Cora's 10th as a major league coach, so his sentiment isn't so much associated with being part of MLB as it is with what MLB team he's joining.

“The difference here is because it's the Pittsburgh Pirate, and being Puerto Rican, that means a lot,” Cora said. “That's different. It's a different feeling because of Roberto Clemente. He always will be the No. 1 guy in Puerto Rico, and this organization has meant so much for the Latin American community and Puerto Rico that it's a little burden of responsibility. A little bit more than usual.”

Cora and Bartee are two of three new members of Clint Hurdle's coaching staff in 2017, along with bench coach Tom Prince. As two men who literally stay on the field for exactly half of all 162 games, Cora (third-base coach) and Bartee (first-base coach) will be the two in-uniform men representing the Pirates on the grass more than anyone.

Bartee and Cora replace Nick Leyva and Rick Sofield, respectively, in their roles. And while their titles suggest that waving and holding runners are their top professional priorities, the men have other tasks that might not be as high-profile but take up more of their time.

Cora, 51, is the infield coach after spending 2016 as the Double-A Altoona Curve's manager during his first year as part of the organization. Bartee, 44, is the outfield and baserunning coach.

“The players talk about the 7-to-10,” Cora said, referring to 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. “The fans see the 7-to-10, but they don't see the before or the after. And there's a lot of before and after.

“The part of the job to go out there and coach a base? Yes, it is a big deal, obviously, but as far as physically exhausting or whatever? No. But the before, working with the infielders and the position of the infielders, the studying of the opponent and all that stuff, that's the real work.”

The auxiliary tasks of Cora and Bartee in working with infielders and outfielders have taken on extra importance this spring because of the number of utility and super-utility players in camp and the number of players moving to or learning new positions.

“(Cora) is great. He's intense, and he's really good what he does,” said Adam Frazier, who started at all four infield positions during Grapefruit League play.

“He was an All-Star (1997), a first-round guy (1985) and played forever in the big leagues (11 seasons). So you gotta listen. He's helped me out and (fellow utilityman Phil Gosselin) and everybody else. Just around the bag at second, using your feet and stuff like that. In the short time I have been here with him I feel like I have gotten a lot better at each spot.”

Bartee garners similar praise from players such as Frazier, Jose Osuna and John Jaso, none of whom considers outfield his natural position but will be expected to play it some.

But while the work more behind-the-scenes is important, the fans' ire most likely will be directed at a sent runner getting thrown out at home or a runner getting picked off a base.

And the 2016 Pirates were bad running the bases. They ranked well below MLB average in metrics such as outs on the base paths, times thrown out at home, extra bases taken percentage, times picked off and times caught stealing.

No team in baseball last season, for example, advanced from first to third on a single fewer times than the Pirates.

“When you've got guys that can run the bases well and they are fast, you've got a chance to push the envelope a little bit more,” Cora said, “so you do it.”

Bartee, who played six seasons in the majors and stole 259 bases as a professional, said he views his primary job during games as reminding his baserunners of the obvious.

“Just so they can continue to slow their mind down and be ready to let their instincts play out as a player,” Bartee said. “I don't want them to just forget something that may seem really, really simple to most people, but it changes when you're between the lines and the game is rolling and the situation comes up, you might just forget the obvious.”

Although they are two of the “new guys” on the major league staff, Bartee and Cora entered spring training familiar with the other coaches. Bartee was hired as the Pirates minor leagues outfield/baserunning coordinator in 2008.

“I have a history with everyone here with the exception of Joey, and we clicked very well last year in the one year that I met him,” Bartee said. “He was the guy that I watched (play) and loved … He's teaching me something every day. On and off the field.

“So the chemistry among all of us is there. It's good to have, and I'm having fun with it.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.