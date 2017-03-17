Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates pitcher Neverauskas optioned to Indy, two others re-assigned
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, March 17, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas delivers during the ninth inning against the Rays Friday, March 10, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates on Friday made three cuts from spring training camp. Right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Outfielder Barrett Barnes and catcher Christian Kelley were re-assigned to minor league camp.

Baseball America ranks Neverauskas as the Pirates' No. 24 prospect. He'll likely fill a seventh- and/or eighth-inning role with Indy.

“There was nothing I was told to work on,” Neverauskas said. “Just do the same thing I did last year.”

One area Neverauskas said he can improve is recovery — taking advantage of down time between outings so he can be fresh and sharp when he does pitch.

“Guys here talk about how much they throw in the big leagues,” Neverauskas said. “You have to be ready every day. So I think recovery is going to be the No. 1 thing for me.”

Notes: Doc Emrick will be in the Root booth for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, but he won't do any play-by-play. Emrick will provide some commentary as Greg Brown calls the action. … Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is scheduled to visit camp on Friday. … In addition to the regularly scheduled game at 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park, the Pirates and Baltimore Orioles will play a B game on Friday in Sarasota, Fla.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

