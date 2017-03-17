Spring training breakdown: Orioles 8, Pirates 6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SATURDAY'S GAME

at Phillies

1:05 p.m.

Spectrum Field,

Clearwater, Fla.

Pirates starter:

Phillies starter:

Jeremy Hellickson

FRIDAY'S RESULT

ORIOLES 8, PIRATES 6

Zero hero: LHP Felipe Rivero tossed two more scoreless innings, running his streak to seven. In that span, he has yielded one hit, walked none and struck out nine. It was Rivero's first multi-inning outing this spring. “As far as pitch execution, he's been fun to watch,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Dink and bloop: Two soft hits gave the Pirates a run in the first inning. Alen Hanson reached on a one-out infield single and moved to third on a grounder. John Jaso looped an RBI single into shallow left field.

Check again: Hanson was nearly picked off first base on C Chance Sisco's snap throw. As the umpire made a safe call, 2B Johnny Giavotella jokingly motioned toward the videoboard as if to ask for a replay review.

Greedy: CFAustin Meadows ripped a hit to deep center but was thrown out at second by Logan Schafer.

Poor decision: CF Meadows cut across in front of RF John Jaso to catch Hyun Soo Kim's medium-depth fly ball, then got off a weak throw as Chris Dickerson scored from third base. “(Meadows) called him off, so Jaso did what he's supposed to do,” Hurdle said. “But I told (Jaso) that if that happens again, call off the center fielder and make the play. (Jaso) was lined up and had his momentum going.”

No relief: RHP Michael Zouzalik replaced Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa with the bases loaded and two outs in the third. Before throwing his first pitch, Zouzalik balked in a run.

Bomb and bye-bye: The Pirates' Erich Weiss hit his first homer, a solo shot that landed near the tiki bar in right-center field. After the game, Weiss was reassigned to minor league camp.

Other action: In a B game vs. the Orioles on Friday morning in Sarasota, RHP Trevor Williams worked four innings (66 pitches) and served up a solo homer to Pedro Alvarez.

— Rob Biertempfel