Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 13, Phillies 8
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans battle for a home run ball hit by the Pirates' John Jaso during a game against the Phillies Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Sunday's game

vs. Blue Jays

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Opp. name starter: RHP Mike Bolsinger

Pirates starter: RHP Gerrit Cole

saturday's result

Pirates 13, Phillies 8

Odd out: When Michael Saunders struck out swinging to end the first inning, the ball got away from catcher Elias Diaz. Howie Kendrick was far off second base, so Diaz gathered the ball and threw there. Rather than risk a rundown, SS Phil Gosselin made a heads-up throw to first base to retire Saunders. In your scorebooks, that's the ol' K 2-6-3 putout.

He does it all: John Jaso drew a leadoff walk in the second, then swiped second base — his first spring training steal since 2013 — and scored when 3B Maikel Franco booted Eric Wood's grounder.

Wheels: Tyler Glasnow legged out an infield single to open the third inning, then went first to third on Adam Frazier's routine single to right field. “I looked into right field, and I saw (Saunders) had the ball in his hand,” Glasnow said. “Then I looked over (at third base), and (coach Joey) Cora was going nuts, so I just ran.”

Hit the brakes: CF Roman Quinn couldn't catch up to Phil Gosselin's drive, which caromed off the outfield wall. Glasnow and Frazier scored easily. Gosselin wanted an inside-the-park homer and made a hard turn, but Cora held up the stop sign. “I don't know if I would've made it anyway,” Gosselin said.

Not too bright: Phillies 3B Maikel Franco made two errors over the first three innings, including losing a pop up in the sun. Franco was wearing sunglasses, but he had them on the bill of his cap. Even after his second miscue, Franco did not shield his eyes with the shades.

Getting brighter: When Frazier tried to score from third base on an errant throw in the fourth inning, Franco — wearing his sunglasses — tracked down the ball and made a great throw to get the out at the plate.

