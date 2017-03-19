Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 11, Blue Jays 11
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli tags out the Blue Jays' Gregorio Petit on a throw from left fielder Alen Hanson during their game Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jays' Jose Tabata hangs his head after being thrown out at third base next to Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole during their game Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

TODAY'S GAME

at Rays

1:05 p.m.

Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Pirates starter:

RHP Jameson Taillon

Rays starter:

LHP Blake Snell

Sunday's result

Blue Jays 11, Pirates 11

He looks familiar: In the third inning, Jose Tabata ripped a double to right field. The relay from RF Joey Terdoslavich to 2B Gift Ngoepe to 3B Eric Wood was flawless and Tabata was out by about 6 feet. Tabata, who signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays last winter, played for the Pirates from 2010-15.

Early exit: Blue Jays RHP Mike Bolsinger tweaked his ankle while coming off the mound to cover first base on Alen Hanson's infield single in the third. After talking briefly with a trainer, Bolsinger left the game.

Four spot: Three consecutive RBI singles off RHP Lucas Harrell gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Gift Ngoepe (liner to right) and Danny Ortiz (bloop to left) each drove in a run. Gerrit Cole slapped a two-run single to right. “I just tried to stay inside it and stay out of the double play,” Cole said.

Hot wheels: Hanson swiped second base and went to third on C Mike Ohlman's errant throw. After being caught in each of his first three steal attempts, Hanson has been successful in two in a row.

Rogers returns: Jason Rogers entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and stayed in to play first base. It was his first game action since twisting his ankle March 1.

