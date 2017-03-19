Spring training breakdown: Pirates 11, Blue Jays 11

TODAY'S GAME

at Rays

1:05 p.m.

Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Pirates starter:

RHP Jameson Taillon

Rays starter:

LHP Blake Snell

Sunday's result

Blue Jays 11, Pirates 11

He looks familiar: In the third inning, Jose Tabata ripped a double to right field. The relay from RF Joey Terdoslavich to 2B Gift Ngoepe to 3B Eric Wood was flawless and Tabata was out by about 6 feet. Tabata, who signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays last winter, played for the Pirates from 2010-15.

Early exit: Blue Jays RHP Mike Bolsinger tweaked his ankle while coming off the mound to cover first base on Alen Hanson's infield single in the third. After talking briefly with a trainer, Bolsinger left the game.

Four spot: Three consecutive RBI singles off RHP Lucas Harrell gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Gift Ngoepe (liner to right) and Danny Ortiz (bloop to left) each drove in a run. Gerrit Cole slapped a two-run single to right. “I just tried to stay inside it and stay out of the double play,” Cole said.

Hot wheels: Hanson swiped second base and went to third on C Mike Ohlman's errant throw. After being caught in each of his first three steal attempts, Hanson has been successful in two in a row.

Rogers returns: Jason Rogers entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and stayed in to play first base. It was his first game action since twisting his ankle March 1.