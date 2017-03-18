Pirates notebook: Glasnow has ups and downs in pursuit of starter's job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Six pitches into the game Saturday, Tyler Glasnow looked over his left shoulder and saw a runner on base.

With two weeks left in spring training, Glasnow is running out of time to claim the final open spot in the Pirates' starting rotation. Throwing leadoff walks don't help.

“I was like, ‘All right. Don't. Let's go. I'm not doing this again,' ” Glasnow said. “That second batter was when I kicked into competition mode, and everything just kind of washed away.”

Glasnow tossed four solid innings in the 13-8 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out five. Of his 67 pitches, 43 were strikes.

“A very productive day for him,” pitching coach Ray Searage said. “After the leadoff walk, he still was in control. He turned the page and started making pitches.”

After a five-run, six-hit train wreck Monday against the Atlanta Braves, Glasnow tried a different pitch mix against the Phillies. For the first time, the right-hander relied heavily on his two-seam fastball to complement his changeup and curveball.

Glasnow threw a two-seamer in high school, but the Pirates took it out of his arsenal after he was drafted. He was given permission to throw it again last winter.

“It's a little slower than the four-seam, but there's a lot more movement,” Glasnow said. “This offseason I realized I'm able to locate it a lot better than my four-seam. I don't know why, I just feel a lot better with it.

“I'm trying to get more groundballs, especially with the changeup and two-seam. This is something I'm going to stick with.”

Braut dinged

Steven Brault, also in the mix for the No. 5 spot, worked 2 2⁄ 3 innings and was charged with four runs on four hits. Three of those runs scored when reliever Jared Lakind served up Maikel Franco's grand slam in the seventh inning.

Brault went into the seventh with an 11-1 lead. Things went sour after he wasted a 1-2 count and walked leadoff batter Roman Quinn.

“He got selfish,” Searage said. “He had the hitter 1-2 and wanted to go for the punch out. He's up by 10 runs. Get outs.”

And the winner is …

With 13 games before the regular season, Searage said management needs more time to decide on the final starter's job.

“Let's see if they can learn from previous experiences, like Glasnow did today,” Searage said. “I wish I could get a fairy wand while they're sleeping and hit them over the head with it like, ‘You've got it' and when they wake up it's like, boom, here we go. But it doesn't happen that way. It's a learning process. If they want it, put a foot down and grab it.”

Glasnow no idiot

Glasnow singled on a slow bouncer, beating the throw by third baseman Maikel Franco. It triggered a five-run third inning against right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, the Phillies' likely opening day starter.

“I love hitting, running the bases, and bunting,” Glasnow said. “It takes your mind off of pitching, and you can just go out and be athletic. If you look like an idiot, no one really says anything because you're a pitcher.”

Glasnow was the 10th batter in the inning and had an RBI chance with runners on first and second. He struck out swinging.

Hurdle absent

Manager Clint Hurdle was given permission to leave camp to attend the funeral of a friend. Bench coach Tom Prince managed the team against the Phillies. It's the second time this spring Hurdle has had to leave for a funeral.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.