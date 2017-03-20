Pirates cut four pitchers from spring training camp
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Pirates on Monday cut four pitchers from spring training camp.
Right-handed reliever Pat Light was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Righties Casey Sadler and Angel Sanchez and left-hander Jared Lakind were reassigned to minor league camp.
Sadler is coming back from Tommy John surgery. He made one appearance this spring on March 12 against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one hit and getting a strikeout in one inning.
Sanchez, another TJ survivor, pitched in an exhibition against the Dominican Republic and also in a B game against the Baltimore Orioles. Lakind pitched with Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic and in four Grapefruit League games (2.08 ERA in 4 1⁄3 innings pitched). Light made five outings (3.86 ERA in 4 2⁄3 innings pitched).
There are 47 players remaining in big league camp, including 13 non-roster players.
