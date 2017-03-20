Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Rays 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TUESday's game

vs Rays

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Rays starter: RHP Alex Cobb

Pirates starter: RHP Chad Kuhl

monday's result

Pirates 5, Rays 4

Big throw: Catcher Jesus Sucre got the Rays out of a two on-two out jam in the second inning. After LHP Blake Snell threw a strike to Chris Stewart, Sucre picked Phil Gosselin off second base.

Cat-like moves: Pirates C Stewart pounced on Tim Beckham's dribbler as it rolled about 15 feet down the third-base line. Stewart, who had knee surgery in September, spun as he rose and made an on-line throw to 1B Josh Bell to get the out.

Boom: After David Freese was hit by a pitch leading off the fourth, Jose Osuna homered to left field off LHP Blake Snell. Osuna leads the team with five home runs and has hit safely in 14 of 15 games.

No mercy: In the fifth, Jordy Mercer jumped on a first pitch from Snell and mashed a two-run homer to make it 4-1. “It's the first time I've ever faced Snell,” Mercer said. “He threw me a lot of changeups today and kept most of them down. Against a guy like that, you want to see the ball up. He threw me a high fastball and it flattened out, and I put a good swing on it.”

Moneyball: A couple of hours before the game, Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier signed a $53.5 million contract. Kiermaier celebrated with a pair of hits, including an RBI single in the fifth.

Pump it up: Adam Frazier went 3 for 5 to boost his batting average to .450 over 14 games. He played the entire game at second base and batted leadoff for the 12th time.

Streaking: David Freese has reached base in 10 consecutive games after going 1 for 2 and being hit by a pitch. He's batting .370.