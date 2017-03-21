Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Rays 4
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Jose Osuna battles the sun on a fly ball during a game against the Rays Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 12 minutes ago

tuesday's result

Pirates 5, Rays 4

Boom: John Jaso gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run homer that landed on the boardwalk in right field.

Blasts: RHP Chad Kuhl served up solo homers to Patrick Leonard and Steven Souza in the third, which gave the Rays a 3-2 lead.

Oops: Jose Osuna admitted he needs to polish his defensive game, especially in the outfield. In the fourth, Jake Bauers wound up on second base when his popfly to medium-depth left field landed a foot or so behind Osuna.

Try, try again: After the two-base error, Nick Franklin hit a towering fly to shallow left. Osuna charged the ball, called off SS Adam Frazier, made the catch and made a strong throw to second base. Bauers, who had drifted halfway to third, made it back to second just in time to avoid being doubled off.

Great escape: A.J. Schugel issued three walks in the sixth. He got out of the bases-loaded, two-out jam when RF Eric Wood made a running catch of Leonard's hard, sinking liner.

Ouch: In the eighth inning, Alex Grippi of Beverly Hills, Fla., who was sitting in the second row near the Pirates' dugout, was struck in the face by a line-drive foul ball. Grippi sustained cuts near his left eye and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His status was not immediately available. The incident came one day after the Pirates announced extended netting has been installed at PNC Park. LECOM Park does not have extended netting.

Slide-off win: Frazier walked leading off the ninth, stole second base and scored the winning run on Gift Ngoepe's single. Catcher Michael McKenry got the ball on one hop and made an awkward tag attempt, which allowed Frazier to slide around him and touch the plate.

— Rob Biertempfel

