Pirates

Marte, Polanco rejoin Pirates after 'intense' World Baseball Classic
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Dominican Republic's comeback win against the United States in the World Baseball Classic was one of the most exciting games Gregory Polanco has even been a part of, even though he watched the whole thing from the dugout.

The Dominicans rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the March 11 game. They won it with a pair of home runs in the eighth inning, including a solo shot by Starling Marte, Polanco's outfield teammate with the Pirates.

“It was really intense,” Polanco said. “When you're not playing in the game, you're more nervous. I had to keep drinking water and (pouring) water on my head. It was an unbelievable game, and I wasn't even playing.”

Polanco and Marte rejoined the Pirates on Tuesday, three days after the DR was knocked out of the tourney by a 6-3 loss against Team USA.

Marte sat out much of the World Baseball Classic because of a sprained right ankle, which he injured during a pre-WBC exhibition game March 8 against the Pirates.

“I was able to submit to the (DR) trainer's program there,” Marte said through a translator. “They were able to get me back in good shape, and I'm feeling a lot better now.”

Is he full-go this week in Pirates camp?

“Yes, I could definitely play nine innings,” Marte said.

While Marte was out with the gimpy ankle, Polanco made the most of his extra playing time.

Polanco went 11 for 19, including two doubles and a homer, with two RBIs and a 1.461 OPS. His .579 batting average was the second best in the tourney among players with at least 10 at-bats.

“I feel pretty good,” said Polanco, who had a double and two singles in the DR's loss against Team USA. “My hands and my lower body are working pretty good. I learned a lot from the guys who were there, seeing how they prepare.”

Polanco spent much of his time with infielder Robinson Cano and outfielder Jose Bautista.

“You do what they do in batting practice and you do better in the game,” Polanco said. “I think I learned a lot in the time I was there. That's important for me. It's something that will prepare me for the season. My body feels good. I'm ready for the season.”

Marte played in three games and batted 3 for 12.

“Overall, just a marvelous experience,” Marte said. “By far, one of my favorite parts was being able to sit with the veterans and pick their brains on how to read pitchers, how to have better movement on base and stuff like that.”

The WBC gave Polanco and Marte a chance to watch teammates Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison, who are playing for Team USA, from a different perspective.

“It was fun,” Marte said. “I take pride when I watch my other teammates compete at that caliber of baseball. I also thought it was pretty funny, each of us giving little hints to our teams about how the others were playing.”

McCutchen clinched Saturday's victory with a two-run double in the eighth inning.

“I can't get mad at McCutchen. I was excited for him,” Marte said. “If anything, it helped me compete even more. I love that challenge, that type of competition.”

Marte and Polanco were sorry to see the Dominican Republic ousted from the tournament.

“It was an honor for me to represent my country,” Polanco said. “You don't want to leave. You want to keep playing. All those games were like World Series games.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

