Pirates

Pirates notebook: Jaso spends quiet day at third base
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — The hot corner was ice cold Tuesday for John Jaso.

Making his first start as a pro at third base against a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that included five right-handed hitters, Jaso had zero balls hit his way.

“I'm not going to lie, I was nervous out there the first couple of innings,” Jaso said after the Pirates' 5-4 victory. “I knew after two or three innings I'd be fine, which I was. I just kept waiting for a ball to come to me. Never did.”

The Rays rolled a couple of grounders to shortstop Adam Frazier, but the closest Jaso came to making a play was when he snagged a bouncer in foul territory.

“I almost chucked it across the diamond,” Jaso said with a laugh. “I can't wait to get a ball there. I thought they'd at least lay down a bunt.”

Jaso played all nine innings, wondering if he'd ever get any action.

“It almost felt like the more time that passed when I wasn't getting a ball, the harder it was going to come at me when it finally did,” Jaso said. “I guess they're just going to have to throw me out there again.”

Concussions ended Jaso's time as a catcher before he signed with the Pirates in 2016. He was converted to a first baseman last season and this spring also has worked out in right field.

“I'm a realist. I don't think I'll be starting (at third),” Jaso said. “But this is the National League, and a lot of weird things happen. I'd like to give the manager that in his pocket just in case he needs to do something crazy.”

Manager Clint Hurdle indicated he'll try to give Jaso another start at third base before spring training is over.

Frazier a tough out

Frazier went 1 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base and leads the majors during spring training with a .442 batting average. He's reached base safely in nine straight games and has 16 hits in his past 29 at-bats.

“I feel like I'm putting some good swings on some balls and not really chasing a lot of pitches,” Frazier said. “If you can stay within the zone and make the pitcher come into that zone, it helps. Hopefully, I can stay in this spot. That's what it's all about. I feel good and hope I can continue it.”

Frazier has batted leadoff 13 times this spring. Last season, he was in that spot for 16 of his 27 starts with the Pirates. He's batted in the No. 1 position throughout his career and likes the challenge.

“I just want to be a tough out,” Frazier said. “If a guy gives you one early, then take it. The situation of the game dictates that. Sometimes, I like going for that first pitch. If you do it too much, it starts becoming a habit and that might change things. Just keep it simple, and whatever happens, happens.”

Around the horn

The Pirates are off Wednesday. They play the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla. … Hurdle said he expects Josh Bell, who had minor knee surgery Feb. 1, physically will be ready for opening day. ... Ivan Nova threw 97 pitches in a minor league game at Pirate City. He was credited with six innings (some of which were extended to build up his pitch count) and gave up five hits, walked one and struck out five. Nova also worked in some defensive practice, making a few pitchouts and a couple of pickoff attempts, and made four plays off the mound. … At 16-7-1, the Pirates have their most Grapefruit League wins since 2009, when they went 17-15-3.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates thid baseman John Jaso watches his two-run homer, as he rounds the bases during the first inning against the Rays Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' John Jaso plays third base during the third inning against the Rays Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
