Pitchers, catchers share special bond

BRADENTON, Fla. — As Pirates spring training camp grinds through its sixth week, no one has been going at it longer or harder than the pitchers and catchers.

They were working out at Pirate City days before many of the position players checked in. They're around each other in daily meetings and bullpen sessions. In games, they learn to silently communicate with expressions and body language across a gulf of 60 feet, 6 inches from the mound to the plate.

It's a wash-rinse-repeat cycle that will go on into October. Strong relationships are forged in those close quarters.

“Here's what I learned 15 years ago when I started catching: You've got to be there for your pitchers, because some of the guys are fragile,” Francisco Cervelli said. “You have to be on top of everything. It's not that you can control everything, but you've got to be their best friend.”

Best friends often show their appreciation with gifts. It's no different for pitchers and catchers.

In 2015, Cervelli's defensive skills helped A.J. Burnett get his first spot on the National League All-Star team. Burnett responded by buying Cervelli a high-end cappuccino maker.

“Oh, yeah. A big one. Really good,” said Cervelli, a food connoisseur who earlier this spring won the Pirates' inaugural team cook-off.

“It's perfect for him,” catcher Chris Stewart said. “A.J. couldn't have gotten Cervy anything better.”

Stewart paused and thought for a moment.

“Well, maybe some hair product.”

Some catchers did not enjoy working with Burnett, who tested their reflexes (and gave them a few bruises) with nasty curveballs in the dirt. Cervelli won Burnett's trust with a quick glove and smooth framing that occasionally stole strikes.

“When you do things like that, they get more comfortable, and they'll throw it wherever you want it,” Cervelli said. “We are humans. We're not going to block everything or make every pitch a strike. But you can do it sometimes. And when they feel good about it, they're going to give you the best they've got.”

It's not unusual for pro athletes to reward their peers. After the 2016 season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger bought each of his offensive linemen a custom-fitted shirt, suit and shoes.

In 2005, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave each of his five linemen an Audi Q7, which retails for about $50,000.

Wilson Ramos was behind the plate two years ago when Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer tossed his first career no-hitter against the Pirates. Scherzer gave Ramos a top-end Hublot watch.

“You always take care of your catchers,” Scherzer told the Washington Post.

Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs also doled out pricey watches as a thank-you gift to Miguel Montero (August 2015) and David Ross (April 2016). Later, Arrieta tweeted, “These no-no's (sic) are getting expensive for me.”

Stewart didn't catch any no-hitters when he was with the New York Yankees from 2008 and 2012-13, but he worked with some notable pitchers like CC Sabathia, Andy Petite and likely Hall-of-Famer Mariano Rivera.

“In his last year, Mariano Rivera gave us all jerseys,” Stewart said. “It wasn't anything special just for me, but he gave us something. It's really cool to have.

“I think the coolest thing was just being able to catch those guys. That was my gift from them, the opportunity to catch them. I had some special years over there, something I'll always remember.”

When Gerrit Cole made the All-Star team in 2015, he bought Stewart a watch with the message “Couldn't have done it without you” engraved on the back. Stewart said the watch is no nice, he's afraid to wear it for fear of accidentally scratching it.

“On special occasions, I'll pull it out,” Stewart said. “It's a really cool memento, something I'm going to hand down to my kids.”

The only gift more popular than watches is a free dinner. Last season, right-hander Trevor Williams bought catcher Jacob Stallings a big meal to celebrate their rookie seasons.

“That's probably the most memorable thing for me, because it was the first time in the big leagues for both of us,” Stallings said. “That was cool.”

In the minor leagues, smaller salaries mean the gifts are more value-priced.

“We'll go to Applebee's sometimes,” Triple-A Indianapolis catcher Elias Diaz said with a laugh. “In the major leagues, it's a lot different.”

Then again, the cost of the gift really does't matter. Often, the best way to show appreciation isn't with a material object.

“For me, it's when they say, ‘Thank you,' or when you see the body language when they're happy or when you (frame) a low pitch into a strike, when they give you something back,” Cervelli said. “It could be one look, one smile, whatever. For me, that's what I want. It means everything is going the right way.”

