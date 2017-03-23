Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates make nine cuts; Kang likely not ready for opening day
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz warms up Tyler Glasnow during the second inning against the Phillies on Saturday, July 23, 2016, at PNC Park.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates made nine cuts on Thursday morning, leaving them with 38 players in big league spring training camp.

Catcher Elias Diaz and infielder Max Moroff were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Outfielder Eury Perez; right-handers Brandon Cumpton, Jason Stoffel and Edgar Santana; left-hander Dan Runzler; and infielders Eric Wood and Joey Terdoslavich were reassigned to minor league camp.

Kang on opening day?

Third baseman Jung Ho Kang still does not have a work visa. When is it safe to assume we're at the point where there's no way Kang could be ready for opening day? “We're pretty much there,” general manager Neal Huntington said.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

