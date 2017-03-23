Pirates bench comes into focus after roster cuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The makeup of the opening day bench came into sharper focus Thursday, as five position players were cut from Pirates spring training camp.

Catcher Elias Diaz and infielder Max Moroff were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Infielders Eric Wood and Joey Terdoslavich and outfielder Eury Perez were reassigned to minor-league camp.

First baseman John Jaso and catcher Chris Stewart are assured of bench spots. They most likely will be joined by utilitymen Adam Frazier, Phil Gosselin and Alen Hanson.

The odd man out could be first baseman Jose Osuna, who has shown a power bat but is limited defensively.

“We've liked the bat, so we've held on to him, and he seems to be on the verge of being able to help us at the major league level,” general manager Neal Huntington said. “It might be opening day (or) it might be at some point in the season.”

There is no chance Jung Ho Kang, who is still awaiting a work visa in South Korea, will be with the Pirates on opening day.

“The reality is, unfortunately, as hard as he's working, to think we could be able to get him ready to go in seven to 10 days is unrealistic,” Huntington said.

Hanson is out of minor league options, so the Pirates could lose him on waivers if he doesn't break camp with the team. Gosselin, who was acquired Feb. 10, has 216 games' experience in the majors. Frazier has been the hottest hitter in the majors this spring.

All three can play second base and the corner outfield spots. Although none is primarily a shortstop, they are capable of backing up Jordy Mercer.

“Jordy wants to play 162 games. If we let him, he probably will,” Huntington said with a chuckle. “We'll push him to get an off day here and there, especially in that stretch in May.”

The Pirates will play 17 consecutive games from April 28 to May 14. After an off day May 15, they have a stretch of 16 games in a row.

Management is comfortable with Frazier, who played shortstop in college and got time at that spot in the lower levels of the farm system.

Gosselin has appeared in only eight games at short in the majors.

“He's going to be steady and reliable on the plays he's supposed to make,” Huntington said. “(Frazier and Gosselin) will be our two guys right now that we'd be most likely to go to at short. Hanson will bounce around the field and use his speed off the bench.”

The Pirates do have shortstop depth in the minors with Moroff, Gift Ngeope and, eventually, Kevin Newman.

“Max can handle the position and play defense in his sleep,” Huntington said.

Ngoepe arugably is the best defensive player of the bunch. He's scuffled at the plate in the minors — he hit .217 last year at Indy — but is batting .405 with a .949 OPS this spring.

“Gift has had a nice run offensively with some of the things we've been trying to get him to do,” said Huntington, who noted Ngoepe became a full-time, right-handed hitter just three seasons ago.

“There is still room for optimism there, room for growth,” Huntington said. “It's a matter of can we keep this approach locked in? If we can, he could be a very good player.”

It's not a problem if Frazier, Gosselin or Hanson spells Mercer for an occasional get-away game. Things would be trickier if Mercer sustained a major injury. Mercer missed six weeks in 2015 with a leg injury and was bothered by a sore forearm last year.

“It depends on whether you're talking about a day, a week, a month or longer,” Huntington said. “If Gift continues to swing the bat they way he's capable, if we had a longer-term injury, he's putting himself in position. It's really going to be situationally specific and where each guy is at that point and how they're playing.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.