Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Red Sox 10, Pirates 7
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a fly ball next to Alen Hanson during their game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Jose Osuna walks to home plate during a game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese jokes with Red Sox third base coach Gary DiSarcina during their game Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

FRIDAY'S GAME

vs. Rays

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

TV: Root

Rays starter: RHP Diego Moreno

Pirates starter: RHP Trevor Williams

THURSDAY'S RESULT

RED SOX 10, PIRATES 7

Rough start: RHP Drew Hutchison was tagged for five runs on five hits in the first inning. Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double and Pablo Sandoval hit a three-run double.

Big bang: Mookie Betts in the second inning mashed a line drive off the Green Monster, which has the same dimensions as the high left-field wall at Fenway Park. It was good practice for LF Gregory Polanco, who held back waiting for a carom, but instead had to make a hurried play when the ball dropped straight down onto the warning track.

Misdirection: When Hanley Ramirez's smash ticked off the glove of 3B David Freese, the ball veered to SS Jordy Mercer. Ramirez was out 5-6-3.

Walks will haunt: With two outs in the fifth, RHP Heath Hembree issued back-to-back walks to Hutchison and Jordy Mercer. Starling Marte followed with his first Grapefruit League homer, a grand slam to right-center field that cut the Pirates' deficit to 6-4.

Good things come in threes: Marte's grand slam was the third by the Pirates this spring. Jordy Mercer (March 2) and Phil Gosselin (March 15) also went deep.

Bad breaks: Jared Hughes gave up three tough runs in the sixth. Dustin Pedroia bounced a single through a hole created by a defensive shift. Andrew Benintendi reached on Mercer's error. 1B Josh Bell dropped a Betts pop-up (it was scored a single), then threw wildly to third base. Pedroia scored on the error. Benintendi scored on a wild pitch. Hanley Ramirez smoked an RBI double down the third-base line, which knocked Hughes out of the game.

Something wild: The Pirates and Red Sox combined for five wild pitches, including a pair in the seventh inning by Boston LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

—Rob Biertempfel

