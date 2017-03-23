Spring training breakdown: Red Sox 10, Pirates 7

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FRIDAY'S GAME

vs. Rays

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

TV: Root

Rays starter: RHP Diego Moreno

Pirates starter: RHP Trevor Williams

THURSDAY'S RESULT

RED SOX 10, PIRATES 7

Rough start: RHP Drew Hutchison was tagged for five runs on five hits in the first inning. Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double and Pablo Sandoval hit a three-run double.

Big bang: Mookie Betts in the second inning mashed a line drive off the Green Monster, which has the same dimensions as the high left-field wall at Fenway Park. It was good practice for LF Gregory Polanco, who held back waiting for a carom, but instead had to make a hurried play when the ball dropped straight down onto the warning track.

Misdirection: When Hanley Ramirez's smash ticked off the glove of 3B David Freese, the ball veered to SS Jordy Mercer. Ramirez was out 5-6-3.

Walks will haunt: With two outs in the fifth, RHP Heath Hembree issued back-to-back walks to Hutchison and Jordy Mercer. Starling Marte followed with his first Grapefruit League homer, a grand slam to right-center field that cut the Pirates' deficit to 6-4.

Good things come in threes: Marte's grand slam was the third by the Pirates this spring. Jordy Mercer (March 2) and Phil Gosselin (March 15) also went deep.

Bad breaks: Jared Hughes gave up three tough runs in the sixth. Dustin Pedroia bounced a single through a hole created by a defensive shift. Andrew Benintendi reached on Mercer's error. 1B Josh Bell dropped a Betts pop-up (it was scored a single), then threw wildly to third base. Pedroia scored on the error. Benintendi scored on a wild pitch. Hanley Ramirez smoked an RBI double down the third-base line, which knocked Hughes out of the game.

Something wild: The Pirates and Red Sox combined for five wild pitches, including a pair in the seventh inning by Boston LHP Robbie Ross Jr.