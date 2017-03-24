Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 4, Rays 0
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, March 24, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder John Jaso catches a fly ball during the first inning against the Rays Friday, March 24, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer turns a double play over the Rays' Shane Peterson during their game Friday, March 24, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier catches a fly ball during the second inning against the Rays Friday, March 24, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates owner Bob Nutting watches a game against the Rays with president Frank Coonelly Friday, March 24, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 10 minutes ago

saturday's game

vs. Tigers

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Tigers name starter:RHP Anibal Sanchez

Pirates starter:RHP Tyler Glasnow

friday's result

Pirates 4, Rays 0

A gift: The Pirates scored an unearned run in the first inning off RHP Erasmo Ramirez. With two outs, John Jaso legged out a double, beating a strong throw by RF Shane Peterson. Jaso scored when David Freese's grounder was booted by 3B Alec Sole.

They don't have it: Freese was on first base in the fourth when Phil Gosselin hit a towering pop-up to shallow left. As SS Daniel Robertson and LF Corey Dickerson converged, someone yelled, “I've got it.” They both pulled up, and the ball dropped for a single.

More bad defense: After Gosselin's bloop single, Chris Stewart lined a two-out single to center. Freese scored. CF Mallex Smith's throw rolled to the wall near the Rays dugout and bounced toward the Pirates' dugout. Gosselin scored on the error.

Thief: Gosselin got his first stolen base in three tries. He got a huge jump on RHP Chase Whitley and slid into second well ahead of the throw.

Cannon arm: RF Alan Hanson threw out Manny Sanchez trying to stretch a single into a double in the seventh inning. Normally a middle infielder, Hanson has three outfield assists.

Other action: RHP Gerrit Cole pitched in a minor league game. Cole threw 98 pitches in seven innings. He retired nine batters on three pitches or fewer and faced only three three-ball counts. “We're very satisfied with his work,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

— Rob Biertempfel

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.