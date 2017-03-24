Spring training breakdown: Pirates 4, Rays 0

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

saturday's game

vs. Tigers

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Tigers name starter:RHP Anibal Sanchez

Pirates starter:RHP Tyler Glasnow

friday's result

Pirates 4, Rays 0

A gift: The Pirates scored an unearned run in the first inning off RHP Erasmo Ramirez. With two outs, John Jaso legged out a double, beating a strong throw by RF Shane Peterson. Jaso scored when David Freese's grounder was booted by 3B Alec Sole.

They don't have it: Freese was on first base in the fourth when Phil Gosselin hit a towering pop-up to shallow left. As SS Daniel Robertson and LF Corey Dickerson converged, someone yelled, “I've got it.” They both pulled up, and the ball dropped for a single.

More bad defense: After Gosselin's bloop single, Chris Stewart lined a two-out single to center. Freese scored. CF Mallex Smith's throw rolled to the wall near the Rays dugout and bounced toward the Pirates' dugout. Gosselin scored on the error.

Thief: Gosselin got his first stolen base in three tries. He got a huge jump on RHP Chase Whitley and slid into second well ahead of the throw.

Cannon arm: RF Alan Hanson threw out Manny Sanchez trying to stretch a single into a double in the seventh inning. Normally a middle infielder, Hanson has three outfield assists.

Other action: RHP Gerrit Cole pitched in a minor league game. Cole threw 98 pitches in seven innings. He retired nine batters on three pitches or fewer and faced only three three-ball counts. “We're very satisfied with his work,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

— Rob Biertempfel