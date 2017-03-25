Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Twins 4
SUNday's game
at Phillies
1:05 p.m.
Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla.
Phillies starter: RHP Clay Buchholz
Pirates starter: RHP Josh Lindblom
saturday's result
Pirates 5, Tigers 4
Zeros: Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez tossed six hitless innings. Sanchez has not allowed a run in his last 13 innings.
No-no? Nope: The Pirates got their first hit of the game in the seventh inning. After Andrew McCutchen reached on an error, Jose Osuna singled off RHP Mark Lowe.
Good Glasnow: Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow racked up nine strikeouts over four innings.
Bad Glasnow: Elevated pitches hurt Glasnow in the third. Brendan Ryan reached on a two-base error by 3B Phil Gosselin. Andrew Romine singled on a sharply hit ball that zoomed past SS Adam Frazier. Tyler Collins mashed a three-run homer to left.
Working a walk: John Jaso worked a full-count walk to start the third inning. It was the first walk Sanchez Issued since March 3.
Great escape: A double play got Steven Brault out of trouble in the sixth. Brault allowed a walk and an infield single, then nicked Brendan Ryan with a pitch. 3B Jason Rogers scooped Anthony Gose's hard grounder to start a 5-4-3, inning-ending double play.
— Rob Biertempfel