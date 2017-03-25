Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Twins 4
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen makes a catch at the bullpen wall during a game against the Tigers Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison turns a double play over the Tigers' Kody Eaves during their game Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli steals second base next to the Tigers' Brendan Ryan Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli fist-bumps pitcher Steven Brault after driving in two runs with a triple during a game against the Tigers Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Tigers' Brendan Ryan steals second base next to Pirates shortstop Adam Frazier during their game Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

SUNday's game

at Phillies

1:05 p.m.

Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla.

Phillies starter: RHP Clay Buchholz

Pirates starter: RHP Josh Lindblom

saturday's result

Pirates 5, Tigers 4

Zeros: Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez tossed six hitless innings. Sanchez has not allowed a run in his last 13 innings.

No-no? Nope: The Pirates got their first hit of the game in the seventh inning. After Andrew McCutchen reached on an error, Jose Osuna singled off RHP Mark Lowe.

Good Glasnow: Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow racked up nine strikeouts over four innings.

Bad Glasnow: Elevated pitches hurt Glasnow in the third. Brendan Ryan reached on a two-base error by 3B Phil Gosselin. Andrew Romine singled on a sharply hit ball that zoomed past SS Adam Frazier. Tyler Collins mashed a three-run homer to left.

Working a walk: John Jaso worked a full-count walk to start the third inning. It was the first walk Sanchez Issued since March 3.

Great escape: A double play got Steven Brault out of trouble in the sixth. Brault allowed a walk and an infield single, then nicked Brendan Ryan with a pitch. 3B Jason Rogers scooped Anthony Gose's hard grounder to start a 5-4-3, inning-ending double play.

— Rob Biertempfel

