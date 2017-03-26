Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Phillies 6, Pirates 3
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 5:12 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

MONDay's game

vs. Twins

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Twins starter:

RHP Phil Hughes

Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova

TV/radio:

Root Sports/93.7 FM

sunday's result

Phillies 6, Pirates 3

Tough start: The Phillies hit for the team cycle and batted around in the first inning, scoring five runs off RHP Josh Lindblom. Among the six hits in the inning were Howie Kendrick's double, Michael Saunders' triple and two-run homers by Maikel Franco and Andrew Knapp.

Power stroke: Austin Meadows, who homered in his only at-bat Saturday, blasted a double over the head of CF Odubel Herrera in the second inning.

Small ball: The Pirates loaded the bases with none out in the second, but RHP Clay Buchholz held them to just one run. Meadows scored on Jordy Mercer's fielder's choice grounder.

Hit machine: Jose Osuna ripped a two-run double in the third. Osuna leads the team with 16 RBIs. He leads the Grapefruit League with a .417 batting average and has gotten at least one hit in 16 of his 19 games this spring.

Close call: CF Meadows and RF John Jaso nearly collided as they converged on Daniel Nava's fly ball in the fifth. Meadows made the catch as Jaso eased up and veered out of the way.

Right direction: RP Jared Hughes worked one inning and gave up two hits. Hughes has not allowed a run in three of his past four outings. In that span, he has lowered his ERA from 15.00 to 11.57.

— Rob Biertempfel

