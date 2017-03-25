Fiery Kuhl ready to become mainstay in Pirates rotation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Chad Kuhl doesn't really remember much about the play. Yet, he'll never forget the electricity of the moment.

In the fifth inning of his big league debut last June against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kuhl fired a fastball that eluded catcher Chris Stewart. Justin Turner, who was on third base, dashed to the plate.

“All I remember is reaching for the tag,” Kuhl said. “I remember looking for something to tag, then shoving (Turner) out of the way and rolling over. That's all I remember.”

Perhaps Kuhl truly does not recall celebrating the out with a primal scream and a double fist pump. No matter. The game was televised on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball, which means a lot of baseball fans saw it.

That night, Kuhl's exultation was the most-played GIF on MLB.com . It was replayed time and again on SportsCenter. Before long, it started turning up everywhere.

“It's the background picture on my best friend's computer,” Kuhl said. “Me and my fist pump. Good stuff.”

In the Pirates clubhouse, Kuhl is still occasionally teased about his gung-ho reaction.

“A little bit, yeah,” Kuhl said with a wry smile. “I think people have kind of figured out that I'm a little fiery when I pitch.”

That emotion is part of a happy rookie moment for Kuhl, but it also is something he's battled to control throughout his career.

“It's been a struggle for me coming up through the minor leagues, maintaining emotions and stuff like that, not getting over-amped,” Kuhl admitted. “I've got it pretty much under control now … but if I make a tag on Sunday Night Baseball, you'll see it. It's still there.”

A ninth-round pick in 2013 out of the University of Delaware, Kuhl, 24, made 72 starts in the minor leagues before being promoted to the Pirates on June 26. He said his time in the minors — especially the lower levels, where the games can often be untidy — helped him rein in his emotions.

“I realized there are going to be errors, and there are going to be some pretty ugly games,” Kuhl said. ”I've had to learn to just say, ‘OK, here comes another pitch' and not get upset. If I get screwed over by an umpire, I think, ‘Hey, I can make that pitch again. I can do that.' I've learned how to handle it all and just move on, basically.”

It's what Hurdle refers to as pitching with emotion instead of pitching emotionally.

“I believe that with the experience from last season, he'll be able to throttle that,” Hurdle said.

In 14 starts with the Pirates, Kuhl went 5-4 with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. As spring training camp opened this year, general manager Neal Huntington said Kuhl had “an inside track” to a rotation spot.

Over the past six weeks, Kuhl has locked up the job. He appears set to start the third game of the season April 6 against the Boston Red Sox.

“The work that was done lets you know he can compete at this level,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Yet, there remain areas where Kuhl can improve. He needs to sharpen his command, keep the ball down with more consistency and mix in the changeup more often. He falls into bad habits when he speeds up his delivery.

“He's got good stuff. He can get major leaguers out,” pitching coach Ray Searage said. “The difference between a major leaguer and minor leaguer is being able to control your emotions.”

So, no Red Bull for Kuhl on game days?

“Hell, no,” Searage said with a laugh. “Warm milk.”

One of the perks of being in the rotation is being able to choose the clubhouse music on the day you start. Gerrit Cole, for example, often cues up Metallica or Rage Against the Machine.

Kuhl's iPod is loaded with tunes by Eric Church, Jason Aldean and other country music crooners.

“I don't need to listen to any screaming metal music,” Kuhl said. “I don't need to fire myself up. It's already there inside me.”

Once the game begins, Searage keeps a close eye on how Kuhl paces himself. When Kuhl gets into a tight spot, he tends rush his delivery.

Whoever is catching that day, either Stewart or Francisco Cervelli, is watching too. They have to coax Kuhl back to a calmer place before things spiral out of control.

“My job is to change the rhythm of the game, depending on how he's doing,” Cervelli said. “As a catcher, you have to pay attention. It's not all the time what I say; sometimes, it's what I do, going to the mound or taking my time behind the plate to make him calm down.”

As last season went on, Kuhl found it easier to keep his emotions in check in pressure situations. In mid-September, dozens of his friends and family drove from Delaware to Philadelphia to watch the right-hander pitch against the Phillies.

Kuhl appreciated the support, but resisted any urge to get outside himself and try to put on a show. The right-hander tossed six strong innings and picked up the win.

“He's made some good strides,” Searage said. “He's got to temper his emotions and we'll aid him with that. I'd rather have a horse like him and have to pull back on the reins than have to kick a mule in the (butt) to get it going.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.