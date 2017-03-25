Pirates notebook: Glasgow shows promise, command issues in start

BRADENTON, Fla. — Spring training has been a dose of higher education for Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow. The right-hander will soon find out if he's ready to graduate to the big leagues.

“This spring, it's been the most I've learned in any baseball setting,” said Glasnow, who started Saturday's 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers. “I've taken in so much information. There are so many guys here who have so much to teach you. Honestly, I'm just super-excited I could stay (in camp) this long. It's been an awesome experience.”

Glasnow produced an intriguing linescore: five hits, three runs (two earned), one walk and nine strikeouts. He was not efficient, though, firing 80-plus pitches in just four innings.

Curveball command was a problem early. The two-seamers weren't especially effective, so catcher Francisco Cervelli told Glasnow to add more four-seam fastballs to his mix.

“Towards the fourth inning was the best I've felt,” Glasnow said. “My curveball started to take shape and the changeup and fastball were coming along. Good signs.”

A mental lapse led to a costly mistake in the third. With runners on first and third, Tyler Collins mashed a home run to left field.

“I let up on one pitch, trying to get a strike,” Glasnow said. “Just that one pitch, I got out of competition mode. That's not something you can do, especially at this level. It woke me back up.”

In his previous outing, Glasnow (1-0, 5.65 ERA) gave up one run on four hits against the Phillies. If he is culled from the competition for the No. 5 starter job, Glasnow said he'll go to Triple-A Indianapolis on an upbeat note.

“Before, maybe I wasn't … not that I wasn't open to learning stuff, but I think I didn't know much about my body or myself and I was like, ‘I'm just going to do what I know how to do,' ” Glasnow said. “This spring, I've gotten into a good place mentally and physically, so I can work on things and take them into the game. This year, especially, I feel different than the last couple of years. I feel like I'm pitching and not throwing.”

Someone's gotta win

Manager Clint Hurdle reiterated none of the four pitchers in the hunt for the final rotation spot — Glasnow, Steven Brault, Drew Hutchison and Trevor Williams — made himself the clear favorite. How, then, to decide it?

“It's up to us,” Hurdle said, referring to the coaches and front office staff. “We have our own thoughts and our own measurements that we'll use. There's going to be a happy guy, maybe a couple happy guys, and a couple of guys who are going to have to find a way to regroup.”

There's a chance one of the pitchers not selected for the rotation could end up in the bullpen.

Polanco tweaks shoulder

Because of what the team termed left shoulder discomfort, left fielder Gregory Polanco was scratched from the starting lineup.

“Just a precaution,” Polanco said. “You have to take care of these kinds of things now, before the season.”

Polanco said he tweaked the shoulder while making a throw during Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox. His status is listed as day to day.

Stewart sidelined

An MRI exam showed a mild strain in catcher Chris Stewart's left groin. Stewart said he “definitely felt a grab” as he ran out a grounder in the seventh inning Friday.

“I shut it down early enough to not do any more damage,” Stewart said. “We're still optimistic about opening day, but we're not going to push it just to be ready for opening day. We want to make sure it's good for the long haul.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.