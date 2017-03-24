Pirates notebook: Cutch, Harrison reflect on World Baseball Classic experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Andrew McCutchen came back from the World Baseball Classic with a gold medal and a sore throat.

“As you can (hear), I'm a little hoarse,” McCutchen said Friday morning. “It was a heck of a lot of fun, so much that I lost my voice. It was a great experience, for sure.”

McCutchen and Josh Harrison rejoined the Pirates after playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. McCutchen spent Friday getting over his jet lag. Harrison went to Pirate City and took some at-bats in a minor league game.

In the WBC, McCutchen hit .273 and played in six games, including the 8-0 victory against Puerto Rico on Wednesday in the championship game in Los Angeles. Although he appeared in just two games in the event, Harrison savored his chance to be on the American team.

“It was exciting. My first time in international play,” Harrison said. “Just the environment with the crowds was something. We're used to noise, but not with a band playing the whole time. It was an experience I won't forget.”

The moment that stood out most for McCutchen was Adam Jones' leaping catch that stole a home run from Manny Machado of the Dominican Republic.

“That was the coolest thing I've ever seen in person on the field,” McCutchen said. “I've always had dreams of robbing somebody. It's a little harder in Pittsburgh because the walls are 10 1⁄ 2 feet high, and it'll be a lot harder in right field.”

McCutchen this season will move from center field to right, where he'll be stationed in front of the 21-foot high Clemente Wall. It would take quite a leap to snag a home run ball there.

“I'll need to get my ‘go-go Gadget' legs on,” McCutchen joked.

Williams sharp

Trevor Williams proved he's not going away in the race for the final open rotation spot. The right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, gave up three hits and struck out four.

“Strikes, man. Strikes,” Hurdle said, noting Williams fired first-pitch strikes to 11 of 16 batters and faced only two three-ball counts. “He was down more than up (in the zone) with really good finish. That's a recipe to do some good things.”

Tyler Glasnow and Steven Brault, who are scheduled to pitch Saturday, are in the mix, as is righty Drew Hutchison.

“Nobody's jumped out miles ahead of (the others),” Hurdle said

It's possible one or more of the runners-up in the starter battle could wind up in the bullpen.

“It's out of my hands,” Williams said. “I'm going to come in (Saturday) and do my regular throwing program. If I'm still around, I'll do the same thing on Sunday.”

Planet of the aches

Chris Stewart left the game after the seventh inning with what the team described as left-groin discomfort. He'll be re-evaluated Saturday and is listed as day-to-day. ... Harrison had a bruise after being plunked on the left shoulder while batting in a minor league game.

Trade winds

According to two industry sources, the Pirates have let teams know reliever Jared Hughes and infielder Alen Hanson are available. Hughes (14.73 ERA in eight outings this spring) will make $2.825 million this season and has one year of arbitration eligibility left. Hanson (.375 average in 15 games) is out of minor league options.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.