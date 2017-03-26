Wiser Taillon eyes next step for Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The first hit Jameson Taillon allowed in his big league debut was a first-inning infield single by Yoenis Cespedes.

Taillon admits he was a little dazzled that night as he squared off against the New York Mets outfielder at PNC Park.

“I was like, ‘He's making this much money. He hits .300 with 25 home runs. He steals bags.' ” Taillon said. “He's got a certain aura about him. Then, I got him out a couple of times.”

Six days later, Taillon faced Cespedes and the Mets at Citi Field. This time, his emotions were different.

“I remember thinking, ‘There's no need to be star-struck. I'm on the same field as him. It's not like I should be bowing down. I have a job to do here,' ” Taillon said.

Cespedes struck out, walked and grounded into a double play. Taillon tossed eight scoreless innings and picked up his first victory.

“The more I face big league guys, I'm not getting star-struck anymore,” Taillon said. “They have weakness. They have holes.”

That rapid attitude adjustment set Taillon on course for a solid rookie season. Over 18 starts, the right-hander went 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Clutch situations didn't seem to phase Taillon, as four of wins came on the heels of games the Pirates lost. He snapped four- and five-game losing streaks by the team.

“The determination, the drive,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Steadfast. Sniper focus. He simplified things. He listened to game plans, trusted the catcher, trusted the defense.”

Taillon honed his moxie as sat out the 2014 and '15 seasons while recovering from elbow and hernia surgeries.

“Those two years out weren't wasted years by any means,” Hurdle said. “He developed and shaped himself in a lot of different ways other than pitching, and that grit plays on the mound.”

One challenge this season for Taillon will be finding ways to be effective on days when his stuff is subpar. He got a taste of that in his most recent Grapefruit League start last Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Taillon worked 41⁄3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four.

“Overall, it was OK,” Taillon said. “I got my pitches in, got my work in.”

Most pitchers will say, “I got my work in” when there's nothing good to mention about a spring training outing. In this case, Taillon struggled to be consistent with his delivery.

“I'd nail a couple of pitches in a row, then I'd lose it for a second, then I'd find my way back into it,” he said. “That's kind of the fight. You have good days and bad days. You try to shorten the gap between the good and the bad. I did a good job of fighting through it.”

In the first inning, the Rays got a run on two singles and a wild pitch. The went down 1-2-3 in the second. There was a single, another wild pitch and a walk in the third, but Taillon escaped with a double play. Jesus Sucre's one-out double in the fifth ended Taillon's outing.

“When I was younger, my bad days would be three innings, eight runs, 80 pitches. I couldn't find it,” Taillon said. “Now, I'm more coordinated, and I have a little better idea what I'm doing. I understand how my stuff plays.

“I know that on my bad days, I might give up some hits and some walks, but I'm not going to give up the big inning. I'm going to keep attacking with whatever pitch is strong that day.”

The curveball was not working, so Taillon relied on his fastball and mixed in a couple of changeups. It was a big step toward becoming the kind of pitcher who can make the best out of a limited arsenal.

“I think he's growing into that guy,” Hurdle said. “There's grit. There's no doubt there's grit. I do believe he'll develop into a pitcher who not only can keep you in a game without his best stuff, but he'll win a game without his best stuff.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.