Pirates notebook: Huntington to wait on finalizing roster, naming 5th starter

CLEARWATER, Fla. — General manager Neal Huntington on Sunday said the Pirates probably will wait until after the final exhibition game — or perhaps until opening day — before announcing the full 25-man roster.

That means the winner of the final job in the starting rotation might not be revealed until a few hours before the April 3 game against the Boston Red Sox.

Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle have said none of the four candidates — Tyler Glasnow, Steven Brault, Trevor Williams and Drew Hutchison — has emerged as a clear favorite.

“You always want somebody to step up, grab hold of the job, take it and run with it,” Huntington said. “We have a pretty good feel for where we'd like to go.”

However, just because the battle has been so tightly contested doesn't mean the winner will necessarily be on a short leash.

“We're going to make a commitment to someone,” Huntington said. “Obviously, (he) needs to keep the job. The last thing we want is someone looking over his shoulder and feeling like he has to pitch for his life all the way out. We feel good about each one of those pitchers helping us at some point in the season. At the same time, when we do choose somebody, we want (him) to go out there and feel comfortable and confident so (he) can go compete and help this club win.”

Because of off days, the Pirates don't really need a fifth starter until the second week of the season. However, because there's a 10-day waiting period before a player who's optioned to the minors can rejoin the big league team, the Pirates likely will carry a full rotation into the regular season.

“We're going to need a fifth starter before we'd have the ability to get an optionable player back,” Huntington said.

Hanson up in the air

Because he is out of minor league options, the Pirates could lose utilityman Alen Hanson if he doesn't make the team out of spring training.

“Alen's done some great things, and statistically, he's having a nice spring,” Huntington said. “There (are) still challenges. There (are) still growing pains that we're working through with him. He's helped his cause, but we can't sit here and say he's absolutely locked his spot on the club.”

Webb in bullpen mix

Rule 5 pickup Tyler Webb remains in the mix for a bullpen job. He must stay on the active roster all season or be offered back to the New York Yankees.

“We like what we've seen,” Huntington said. “He's a versatile left-hander. He doesn't show a ton of weapons but doesn't get a lot of hard contact allowed. Gets a lot of awkward swings.”

Well is slated to pitch Monday night against the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park.

Planet of the aches

It's not clear whether Gregory Polanco (shoulder) or Chris Stewart (groin) will be ready for opening day.

“Let's see where we are as we get closer to the early (or) middle part of the week as we have to start making some decisions,” Huntington said.

Francisco Cervelli was scratched from the lineup Sunday morning before the team boarded the bus for Clearwater. Cervelli tripled and stole a base in Saturday's game.

“Francisco continues to have a little bit of soreness in the foot, so we just want to make sure that we take care of him,” Huntington said.

Jameson Taillon was bothered by a strong headache after he pitched March 15 against the Baltimore Orioles. Although Taillon said he had a migraine, head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said the condition was not severe enough to use that term.

Either way, the Pirates are monitoring the situation. Taillon reported no ill effects after his March 20 outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander pitched Sunday in a minor league game at Pirate City.

“I had migraines when I was a kid,” Taillon said. “It might have had something to do with my growth spurts. There was one year when I grew six inches.”

Around the horn

Right-hander Chad Kuhl is scheduled to throw 100 pitches, and Antonio Bastardo will work one inning (up to 15 pitches) in a minor league game Monday. … Another round of cuts probably will happen Monday or Tuesday. There are 38 players left in camp, including six nonroster players.

