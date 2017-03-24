Reports say Pirates' Kang denied work visa

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — According to Korean media reports, Jung Ho Kang's application for a work visa was denied, which jeopardizes his chances of playing for the Pirates this season.

On March 3, Kang was convicted for driving under the influence in a Dec. 2 incident near Seoul and received a eight-month jail term. Although Kang's prison sentence was suspended, it hampers his chances of being approved for a work visa.

Naver Sports reported on Friday morning that Kang's visa request was not approved.

Kang has appealed his sentence in hopes of receiving a lighter penalty that could aid his chances of getting a work visa. A decision is expected within the next few weeks, according to The Korea Times.

The Pirates did not immediately respond to a request for a statement on Kang's status. Manager Clint Hurdle was asked about Kang during an interview with MLB Network Radio.

“Your information is about the same as what I've got,” Hurdle said. “We are staying in contact with Jung Ho and in contract with his interpreter. We're focusing on the men we have here. That's the best I can tell you. We'd love to have him back (but) we don't have him back. We're going to adapt and continue to pull … (and see) if this can come to some type of conclusion that's profitable for both sides down the road.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.