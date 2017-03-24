Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Reports say Pirates' Kang denied work visa
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, March 24, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Kang appeared in the Korean court as judges began hearing arguments in a trial over charges that the baseball star fled the scene after slamming a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang fields a ball during the fourth inning against the Cubs on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at PNC Park.

Updated 24 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — According to Korean media reports, Jung Ho Kang's application for a work visa was denied, which jeopardizes his chances of playing for the Pirates this season.

On March 3, Kang was convicted for driving under the influence in a Dec. 2 incident near Seoul and received a eight-month jail term. Although Kang's prison sentence was suspended, it hampers his chances of being approved for a work visa.

Naver Sports reported on Friday morning that Kang's visa request was not approved.

Kang has appealed his sentence in hopes of receiving a lighter penalty that could aid his chances of getting a work visa. A decision is expected within the next few weeks, according to The Korea Times.

The Pirates did not immediately respond to a request for a statement on Kang's status. Manager Clint Hurdle was asked about Kang during an interview with MLB Network Radio.

“Your information is about the same as what I've got,” Hurdle said. “We are staying in contact with Jung Ho and in contract with his interpreter. We're focusing on the men we have here. That's the best I can tell you. We'd love to have him back (but) we don't have him back. We're going to adapt and continue to pull … (and see) if this can come to some type of conclusion that's profitable for both sides down the road.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

