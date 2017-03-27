Pirates reassign Meadows to minor league camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — As soon as the ball left the pitcher's hand, Austin Meadows could tell it was hittable. Meadows tensed slightly, gauged the distance and flight path, then took a mighty swing.

Meadows heard the ball pop into the catcher's mitt. Strike three.

After dragging his bat into the dugout, Meadows sat by himself at the end of the bench and hung his head. It was only a single strikeout in a spring training game last week against the Tampa Bay Rays, but Meadows looked like he'd just whiffed to end the World Series.

“I try to be aggressive up there and get that good pitch,” Meadows said later. “When you miss that good fastball, it can be frustrating.”

Meadows paused and smiled.

“That's just how it is, though,” he said. “You're going to miss good pitches sometimes. When you realize that, it puts things in perspective.”

Learning how to overcome frustration and handle heightened expectations were Meadows' top tasks this spring in Pirates training camp.

On Monday, Meadows was reassigned to minor league camp. He will begin the season with Triple-A Indianapolis.

The youngest player in camp, Meadows, 21, appeared in 20 games. He batted .326, which was 10th-best on the team among players who made double-digit appearances, with a .978 OPS.

Meadows hit two homers — only Jose Osuna, John Jaso and Jordy Mercer went deep more often — and was third on the team with nine RBI.

Those stats validate Baseball America's decision to rate Meadows the top prospect in the Pirates' farm system. He'll almost certainly arrive in Pittsburgh at some point this summer.

Last season, Meadows split time between Indy and Double-A Altoona. He hit a combined .266 with 12 home runs and an .869 OPS. Half of his homers came with Indy, but he sat out a month with a sore hamstring and managed only a .214 average over 37 games.

Meadows has played mostly center field, but seems destined for a corner spot in the majors. His speed and route-running skills are adequate — though his history of multiple hamstring injuries indicates regression ahead — and his arm is, at best, average.

There's probably no Gold Glove in his future. No problem. Meadows' bat is plenty good enough to propel him to the majors.

The timing of Meadow's eventual promotion depends largely on how quickly he polishes his overall game at Indy.

“The ability to handle failure is going to put you in a lot better place,” Meadows said. “Realizing that the competition is better, that the pitching is better, that everything is better, it puts you in a better spot. You're going to have (bad) days. Realizing those days will happen — realizing you're not invincible — helps you.”

After he went down swinging against Rays' right-hander Diego Moreno, Meadows didn't go beat up a water cooler.

“I'm an internal type of guy,” Meadows said, laughing. “I'll yell at myself but I won't ever show it.”

Out of the corner of his eye, manager Clint Hurdle noticed Meadows brooding. Hurdle moved slowly toward the end of the dugout, sat down next to the young outfielder and put his arm around him.

“You get caught up in the moment sometimes and get down on yourself,” Meadows said. “Clint told me to relax don't try to go out there and put pressure on myself. Have fun. Stay smooth. Stick to my game. He put things in perspective when he told me to relax and make it like backyard baseball, only on a little bit bigger of a stage.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.