Pirates notebook: Harrison ready for super-utility role if needed

BRADENTON, Fla. — Josh Harrison considers himself the Pirates' everyday second baseman, though manager Clint Hurdle hinted at the start of camp that Harrison might reprise a super-utility role.

On Monday, Harrison started at third base against the Minnesota Twins. Adam Frazier, who went into the game with a .392 batting average this spring, was at second base.

“With the season approaching and the roster starting to shape up, certain things may arise,” Harrison said. “I'm always prepared for it. I'm prepared to play second, but if called upon to play another position, like third base or the outfield. I've always got my gloves with me, just in case.”

David Freese, who's expected to be the opening day third baseman because of Jung Ho Kang's absence, started at first base. The longer Kang is out, the more the Pirates will need backup options at third.

“There may be times when David has to go to first or when he gets a day off,” Harrison said. “I feel I'm more than well-equipped to play third. It's still in me.”

Harrison played mostly third base in 2014 and '15. He became the full-time second baseman last year after Neil Walker was traded.

In February, before Harrison was called away to play in the World Baseball Classic, Hurdle said Harrison could be used at different positions.

“There may be opportunity for conversation if we get short in a position,” Hurdle said. “Everywhere we've sent him out, he's played well. I understand knowing, and I understand comfort. If situations change, I do think there is a buy-in that's real with him. I do think his versatility can help him.”

As a rookie last season, Frazier made 13 of his 27 starts with the Pirates at second base. In the minors, he was primarily a shortstop.

Kuhl a (virtual) lock

Right-hander Chad Kuhl threw 97 pitches over six innings in a minor league game at Pirate City. Some of the innings were extended in order to boost Kuhl's pitch count.

Kuhl's next start will come Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Montreal. That puts him in line to pitch the third game of the regular season against the Boston Red Sox.

No one in management has officially told Kuhl he'll pitch in Boston, or even that he's assured of a spot in the rotation.

“I've been preparing for that all of spring training,” Kuhl said. “I'm ready to go. I'm just preparing to make 30 starts in the big leagues. That's all I can control.”

Planet of the aches

Chris Stewart, who strained his left groin Friday, wore his gear and caught balls fired by a pitching machine. He also did some light running and hit in the indoor batting cage. “I'm moving right along,” said Stewart, who remains optimistic he'll be ready by opening day. … Outfielder Gregory Polanco sat out his third consecutive game since injuring his shoulder Friday.

Nova ‘good to go'

Ivan Nova opted to cut his workload Monday to four innings against the Twins. He gave up a run on three hits and struck out six.

“After the 95 pitches I threw (last week) in the minor league game, I was a little bit tired,” Nova said. “Even though I felt good today, I wanted to cut it off a little bit because I have one more (start) before the home opener.”

Nova will stay in Florida after the Pirates break camp and pitch in a minor league extended spring training game Sunday. He'll start the April 7 regular-season game against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

“I'm good to go,” Nova said.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.