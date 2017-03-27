Spring training breakdown: Pirates 4, Twins 1
Tuesday's game
vs. Red Sox
1:05 p.m.
LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
Red Sox starter: RHP Steven Wright
Pirates starter: RHP Drew Hutchison
TV: Root
Monday's result
Pirates 4, Twins 1
Boom, boom: The Pirates got three runs in the first off RHP Phil Hughes. Adam Frazier led off with a homer, Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch (and flipped his bat to show his displeasure), and Andrew McCutchen drilled a two-run shot to right.
Ka-boom: Miguel Sano hit a titanic solo homer off RHP Ivan Nova to start the second. Pirates LF Alen Hansen took a step toward the wall, then stopped and watched the ball.
Oops: Ben Paulsen struck out swinging in the third, but the ball got away from Pirates C Jacob Stallings. Paulsen reached base when 1B David Freese lost Stallings' throw in the setting sun.
Great catch: Twins CF J.B Shuck took an extra-base hit away from David Freese in the fourth. Running full-tilt with his back toward the plate, Shuck battled the sun, fully extended his arm and lunged to snag Freese's hard liner at the warning track.
—Rob Biertempfel