Pirates option Brault and Ngoepe to Indianapolis

BRADENTON, Fla. — Left-hander Steven Brault was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, taking him out of the race for the final open spot in the Pirates' starting rotation.

Infielder Gift Ngoepe also was sent to Indy. Right-hander Josh Lindblom and infielder Jason Rogers were reassigned to minor league camp.

With Brault out of the picture, righties Tyler Glasnow, Drew Hutchison and Trevor Williams remain in the hunt for the final rotation job. Hutchison, who will pitch Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox, is the likely frontrunner.

Brault made six Grapefruit League outings (two starts) and put up a 3.45 ERA. He was scored upon in each of his past two appearances, allowing four runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 18 and one run on four hits in four innings on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.

Ngoepe hit .429 with five RBI in 21 games. He's considered the best defensive infielder in the system, but needs time to polish his offense after batting .217 last year at Indy.

Rogers missed two weeks due to an ankle injury. He hit .389 in 11 games.

Lindblom, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization. He believes he made a lot of strides with his mechanics in camp with the Pirates.

