Spring training breakdown: Red Sox 9, Pirates 2
Updated 8 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
vs. Phillies (ss)
1:05 p.m.
LECOM Park,
Bradenton, Fla.
Phillies starter:
LHP Luis Garcia
Pirates starter:
RHP Gerrit Cole
TV: Root Sports
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
RED SOX 9, PIRATES 2
Mulligan, please: The Red Sox sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored six runs on seven hits. Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. each clubbed a two-run homer. Betts' crashed into the left field bleachers, and Bradley's landed on the boardwalk in center. Hiker Meneses roped a two-out, two-run triple.
Great play: With the bases loaded and two outs, Red Sox 1B Mike Olt made a great, diving stop of Adam Frazier's hard grounder and hustled to the bag for the out. Olt went into the game an inning earlier when Josh Rutledge was injured while running the bases.
Return the favor: Olt led off the third with a deep blast to center field, but he was robbed of an extra-base hit when Starling Marte made a fine running catch at the wall.
Power: The Red Sox have homered in each of their past six games. Sixteen of their players have gone deep at least once this spring, and seven have at least three homers. Last season, the Red Sox set a franchise record by homering in 22 straight games from April 29 to May 22.
— Rob Biertempfel