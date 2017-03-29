Pirates send down Hutchison; Glasnow, Williams vie for 5th rotation spot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Drew Hutchison arrived at Pirates spring training camp six weeks ago with an excellent chance of making the starting rotation.

On Wednesday, the morning after he was torched for nine runs by the Boston Red Sox in his final Grapefruit League outing, Hutchison was banished to Triple-A Indianapolis.

“While we still think he can help us win at the major league level. We've got some guys ahead of him right now,” general manager Neal Huntington said.

Hutchison's departure left Trevor Williams, who tossed scoreless innings on Wednesday in an 8-2 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies, and Tyler Glasnow as the finalists for the final rotation spot.

Huntington said he won't announce the winner until after Saturday's final exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Montreal.

“The battle is now down to two,” Huntington said. “We've got a really good idea of how we want to go, but we've got to see how some things play out in the next couple of days.”

The first three outings this spring went smoothly for Hutchison. He tossed a total of nine innings and allowed six hits, two earned runs, three walks with nine strikeouts.

Over his past three starts, Hutchison worked 10 2⁄ 3 innings and yielded 27 hits, 21 earned runs, six walks and nine strikeouts. Overall, he posted a 10.02 ERA.

There were flashes this spring of the guy the Pirates hoped they were getting when Hutchison was acquired last August in the Francisco Liriano trade. Hutchison showed a crisp fastball, sharp breaking stuff and an effective changeup.

“We saw (at times) what he can do when he's aggressive, gets after it and lets it fly,” Huntington said. “Unfortunately we've also seen too much of the fastball catching too much of the plate and the other pitches not being as sharp.”

Williams, meanwhile, quietly has made a strong case he at least deserves consideration for the rotation spot. Over his past two outings, he strung together nine scoreless innings and amassed 10 strikeouts.

Last season and again early this spring, Williams went through a stretch where he had trouble putting batters away after getting two-strike counts. That's not been the case recently.

“The last few outings, he's definitely gotten things done,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He's pitched himself into a very competitive spot.”

Against the Phillies, Williams dominated with a quick, confident pace, was aggressive with his 94 mph fastball and used a good mix of sinkers.

“It's out of my control, so I thought I'd better go out with a bang,” Williams said. “I set a very high goal for myself this spring. I wanted to pitch at Fenway Park (in the season-opening series).

“There is so much talent throughout our minor league system. The battle for the fifth spot is great for the team, great for the pitching staff. But the season is crazy. The season is long. Everyone's going to have an opportunity to help at some point. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Williams will throw a bullpen session Friday. Glasnow is scheduled to pitch in the exhibition game Saturday against the Blue Jays.

“It's not like this outing (by Williams) or the next outing (by Glasnow) is making that decision,” Huntington said. “Our decision will be based on the body of work and what we feel is the best rotation for us to be in a position to win games as we go forward. Opening day is (just) opening day. There's going to be some injuries and some guys who struggle.”

Huntington said whichever pitcher is not chosen for the rotation job might open the season in the Pirates' bullpen.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.