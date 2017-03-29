Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates: Polanco has visa 'glitch,' Hutchison sent to minors
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Neither outfielder Gregory Polanco nor pitcher Drew Hutchison will accompany the Pirates to Montreal for exhibition games on Friday and Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Polanco is held back by what general manager Neal Huntington called a “technical glitch” with his passport. Polanco, who also is battling a sore left shoulder, is expected to be with the team on opening day in Boston.

Hutchison on Wednesday was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. That leaves Tyler Glasnow and Trevor Williams as the finalists for the open spot in the starting rotation.

Catcher Chris Stewart (groin) also will remain in Florida on Thursday when the Pirates fly to Montreal. Stewart will play in minor league games in extended spring training, then likely join the Pirates in Boston on Sunday.

For most of the players, applying for visas to enter Canada was a routine process. However, those who played in the World Baseball Classic are hampered by a compressed timeframe to finish the process.

“It's more challenging because of timing, because of paperwork and because of all of their passports being with them,” Huntington. “Gregory's visa is fine — this is not a Jung Ho Kang situation — but there has been a technical glitch.”

Huntington said the situation should be cleared up soon and will not affect Polanco's ability to play in the three-game, regular-season series against the Blue Jays in August.

Even before the passport problem, the Pirates were planning for Polanco to remain in extended spring training to test his shoulder.

“We feel we're better off controlling his environment,” Huntington said.

Hutchison went 0-3 with a 10.02 ERA in six Grapefruit League outings (four starts). On Tuesday, he gave up nine runs on 10 hits in 3 23 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

“We've seen some flashes of the guy we thought we were getting when we traded for him (in August), with the crispness of the fastball … the sharpness of the breaking ball and a very effective changeup,” Huntington said. “Unfortunately, we've also seen too much of the fastball catching too much of the plate and pitches not being sharp.”

Glasnow is scheduled to pitch on Saturday against the Blue Jays. Huntington said whichever pitcher is not chosen for the rotation job might open the season in the Pirates' bullpen.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates outfielders Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte returned to the team Tuesday after playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Drew Hutchison throws delivers during the first inning of a game against the Red Sox Thursday, March 23, 2017, at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.