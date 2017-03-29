Pirates: Polanco has visa 'glitch,' Hutchison sent to minors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Neither outfielder Gregory Polanco nor pitcher Drew Hutchison will accompany the Pirates to Montreal for exhibition games on Friday and Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Polanco is held back by what general manager Neal Huntington called a “technical glitch” with his passport. Polanco, who also is battling a sore left shoulder, is expected to be with the team on opening day in Boston.

Hutchison on Wednesday was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. That leaves Tyler Glasnow and Trevor Williams as the finalists for the open spot in the starting rotation.

Catcher Chris Stewart (groin) also will remain in Florida on Thursday when the Pirates fly to Montreal. Stewart will play in minor league games in extended spring training, then likely join the Pirates in Boston on Sunday.

For most of the players, applying for visas to enter Canada was a routine process. However, those who played in the World Baseball Classic are hampered by a compressed timeframe to finish the process.

“It's more challenging because of timing, because of paperwork and because of all of their passports being with them,” Huntington. “Gregory's visa is fine — this is not a Jung Ho Kang situation — but there has been a technical glitch.”

Huntington said the situation should be cleared up soon and will not affect Polanco's ability to play in the three-game, regular-season series against the Blue Jays in August.

Even before the passport problem, the Pirates were planning for Polanco to remain in extended spring training to test his shoulder.

“We feel we're better off controlling his environment,” Huntington said.

Hutchison went 0-3 with a 10.02 ERA in six Grapefruit League outings (four starts). On Tuesday, he gave up nine runs on 10 hits in 3 2⁄ 3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

“We've seen some flashes of the guy we thought we were getting when we traded for him (in August), with the crispness of the fastball … the sharpness of the breaking ball and a very effective changeup,” Huntington said. “Unfortunately, we've also seen too much of the fastball catching too much of the plate and pitches not being sharp.”

Glasnow is scheduled to pitch on Saturday against the Blue Jays. Huntington said whichever pitcher is not chosen for the rotation job might open the season in the Pirates' bullpen.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.