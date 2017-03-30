Pirates prepare to open in hitter-friendly Fenway Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Ray Searage has a painful memory of pitching in Fenway Park. Pat Light was booed there by 37,000 Boston fans — while he was playing for the Red Sox. Ivan Nova's stats in that ballyard are worse than most of his career numbers.

“You have to focus on what you're doing when you pitch there,” said Drew Hutchison, who has a 10.13 ERA over five career outings at Fenway.

On Monday, the Pirates will open the season for the first time against an American League team when they face the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Fenway is the first of three AL East ballparks in which the Pirates will play this season. The challenging circuit includes visits to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and Rogers Centre in Toronto.

“Facing the American League, especially teams from the East, it seems like anybody can hit a homer,” Nova said. “The ballparks help the hitters. Baltimore has a small field. In Boston, the Green Monster is right there. In Toronto, the ball flies. It's not easy.”

Christened in 1912, Fenway is the oldest park in the majors. Fans with sensitive bottoms complain about the economy sized wooden seats in the bleachers. Pitchers gripe about the cozy outfield dimensions — 310 feet down the left-field line and a mere 302 feet to Pesky's Pole in the right-field corner.

With the New York Yankees, Nova pitched in eight games at Fenway and allowed five homers in 37 innings. He went 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP. Over his seven-year career, Nova has a 4.30 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP.

“What I learned is, it's about pitching with confidence,” Nova said. “Don't worry about the size of the park. Just go out there and pitch. Have fun. Don't look at the numbers on the fence.”

Looming above left field is the Green Monster. The wall is 37.167 feet high and is located 310 feet to 315 feet from home plate, an inviting target for right-handed hitters.

“Yes, it's an incredible ballpark with a lot of history,” Light said. “But, oh, man, (the Green Monster) feels like it's right on top of you.”

Light appeared in two games with the Red Sox last season. His lone outing at Fenway was a nightmare: He faced 12 batters, got five outs and yielded six runs on five hits.

“Anything that was hit to left was pretty much a home run,” Light said. “That was the first time I'd been booed by (37,000) people and the first time I got a sarcastic standing ovation from (37,000) people when I got out of the inning. I also got re-booed when I left the dugout to go out and pitch the next inning.”

A few days later, Light was sent back to the minors. Not long after that, the Red Sox traded him to the Minnesota Twins.

It could have been worse for Light. He could have been a left-hander.

Since 1988, according to Stats LLC, only one lefty who made at least 15 career starts in Boston has managed an ERA under 3.50 at Fenway: Jon Lester (2.49 ERA in 2008). Last year, David Price had a 4.11 ERA there and wound up with a 3.99 ERA overall, his worst season since his rookie year in 2009.

Long before he became the Pirates' pitching coach, Searage pitched seven seasons in the majors. During one outing at Fenway Park, Searage, a left-hander, was drilled on the left shoulder by a Dewey Evans line drive.

“I didn't even have time to get my glove up,” Searage said. “I finished the game, but at the end I had a golf ball (sized bump) on my shoulder.”

Righty Gerrit Cole is eager to take the mound at Fenway on opening day.

“The last time I was there, I was in college, and nobody could hit it over the Monster,” Cole said. “I'm in the big leagues now, so I'm pretty sure it's easy for guys to hit it over. I'm excited to go inside it again.”

After pitching in the hitter-friendly parks in Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Chicago, Cole is not intimidated by Fenway. His game plan in Boston will be the same as always.

“Our approach is pretty standard, regardless of the park,” Cole said. “We don't have that finesse mentality to nitpick around, so I really don't anticipate us changing a thing.”

So, Cole has no fear of the Green Monster?

“None,” Cole said. “If it's like (the Monster) is peering over your shoulder, then just make them hit it on a line, I guess, right?”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.